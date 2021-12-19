These houses are for sale in Twentynine Palms

(TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA) A house offers an unmatched value proposition: Not only a place to call home, but an investment that lasts.

From sweeping views to cozy neighborhoods, there’s something for everyone in this blend of properties from around the area.

And unlike renting, owning a home of course unlocks the investment power of the property market, hopefully growing in value every day, and also encouraging saving via payments toward your principal.

If you’re Twentynine Palms-curious, take a look at these listings today:

7160 Olympic Road, Joshua Tree, 92252 4 Beds 3 Baths | $550,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,600 Square Feet | Built in 2020

New home coming soon

71810 Palmyra, 29 Palms, 92277 1 Bed 1 Bath | $115,000 | Single Family Residence | 456 Square Feet | Built in 1958

Calling all Investors! Located in Dessert Height this single-family home is a perfect opportunity to build a dessert destination home. This property is close to Joshua Tree a great location for short term rental.

5760 La Buena Tierra Avenue, 29 Palms, 92277 4 Beds 4 Baths | $505,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,060 Square Feet | Built in 1962

This is The House You have been DREAMING about, it checks off ALL the Boxes, 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms in main house . This House has it ALL, Yes that includes the Pool Table and Dart board in your Game room. ALL BRAND NEW Stainless steel appliances in this remodeled kitchen, you have 2 sinks and an island. The details have been taken care of new paint in house there are 2 fire places, 1 is sealed off in the game room the living room has insert. The laundry room is off the game room and includes a bathroom There is an approx 700 sqft Casita with private entrance, There is a bathroom and kitchenette with access to the Pool. A new pool pump and heater for year round swimming. There is a HOT Tub just outside the Primary bathroom. There is plenty of room for all your toys and then some, this is 5 miles to base, 8 miles to National park entrance and yet private enough to feel as though you are miles from town.

2650 Bullion Mountain Road, 29 Palms, 92277 3 Beds 3 Baths | $3,998,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,200 Square Feet | Built in 1955

his 3 bedroom 2 1/2 bath home is larger than County states on square footage. The 20ft by 30 ft addition was done by a local contractor and permitted. The wrap around seating has built in storage. The galley kitchen is functional and has tons of storage and has custom cabinetry. Open kitchen with dining room attached. Big back patio with overhead deck to enjoy the sunrises and sunsets with unobstructed 360°views. Bring all of your pets, toys, and family to enjoy the horse corral, western town, or maybe rehab the train. The multiple garages and carports will house all of your outdoor toys. If this isn't enough, this is also on over 100 acres of flat usable land. If you're looking for something private, somewhere to host events, or an amazing Air BNB look no further!

