House hunting in Lancaster? These condos offer worry-free home ownership

(LANCASTER, CA) There’s no better match for a buyer looking for the best of Lancaster’s vibrant urban living than a condo - and no better way to try one on for size than browsing our listings and selecting one or more to tour.

With locations at the heart of trendy neighborhoods and close to vibrant, bustling street scenes, condos combine desirable aspects of apartment living with the certainty and investment qualities of a traditional home.

These Lancaster condos have been selected from our classified listings:

243 Eagle Lane, Palmdale, 93551 3 Beds 3 Baths | $389,000 | Condominium | 1,966 Square Feet | Built in 1981

**BRIGHT OPEN FLOORPLAN ! **BEAUTIFUL COUNTRY CLUB VIEW CONDO !***LOW HOA !*STEPS FROM GOLF COURSE*LOCATION !*LOCATION!*LOCATION !*WELCOME HOME !* This beautiful 3 bedroom, 3 bath property is located within the highly-coveted Antelope Valley Country Club ! Over 1,966 Sq.ft. of living space ! This beautiful home boats large formal entry-way, bright open floor plan, and high ceilings ! The kitchen is upgraded, and opens to the living room ideal for entertaining ! The master bedroom is grand with soaring ceilings, large walk-in closet w/ plenty of storage and oversized covered patio ! The second bedroom is very spacious w/ separate access to private patio ! Large two-car garage w/ extra room for storage ! VERY LOW HOA which includes landscaping, water, pest control, and private security ! This property is located within a highly desirable neighborhood, great school district, and adjacent to the golf course, parks, high-end shopping, and more !

For open house information, contact Britt Fulton, Pacific Blue Realty, Inc. at 310-227-2654

39225 10Th Street W, Palmdale, 93551 2 Beds 3 Baths | $325,000 | Condominium | 1,252 Square Feet | Built in 1993

Truly a turn-key Townhouse located in one of Palmdale’s highly desirable gated communities awaits you. As you enter this lovely home, you’ll notice the open floor plan with porcelain wood plank flooring and high vaulted ceilings. The property offers an abundance of natural light throughout and comes with all appliances. The roomy Kitchen features a huge island with drop down pendant lighting along with extra storage space making it ideal for the gourmet chef in the family. The Living Room hosts a gas fireplace, TV and over-sized ceiling fan. Large master bedroom and bath located on the second floor along with second bedroom with its own private bath just down the hall. Attached two-car garage accommodating large vehicles with side by side parking. There is also a ½ bath located on the first floor. Just steps from your private patio is the community greenbelt making this ideal for those homeowners with children and pets. Unit is near the community pool/ spa and recreation room. Just minutes from shopping, restaurants, and freeway make this the perfect started home. Please give us a call to schedule your private tour of the property. Contact Lucy Delgado at 818-384-2299 to schedule a showing.

For open house information, contact Chris Lechner, Weichert, Realtors-GlobalPoint at 562-221-0055