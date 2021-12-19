Step into home ownership in Evansville with one of these condos

(EVANSVILLE, IN) There’s no better match for a buyer looking for the best of Evansville’s vibrant urban living than a condo - and no better way to try one on for size than browsing our listings and selecting one or more to tour.

With locations at the heart of trendy neighborhoods and close to vibrant, bustling street scenes, condos combine desirable aspects of apartment living with the certainty and investment qualities of a traditional home.

Take a look at these units on the market in Evansville, pulled from our classifieds:

2536 Orleans Trace, Evansville, 47715 3 Beds 3 Baths | $279,000 | Condominium | 1,868 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Under Construction at Hickory Trace Condominiums, this Sunroom Floor Plan offers 1868sqft with 3 Bedrooms, 3 Full Baths, Kitchen with breakfast bar and dining area is open to Living Room, Laundry Room on main level. Owner's Suite has walk-in closet and full bath. 2nd bedroom on main level offers a walk-in closet. Den/sunroom is on main level with access door to patio. 3rd Bedroom/Bonus Room is upstairs with full bath and walk-in closet. Kitchen comes with quartz countertops and kitchen appliances. 2 Car garage includes tankless water heater and side service door. Sod and landscape will be added in front yard. Convenient EastSide location, close to shopping and restaurants!

600 S Cullen Avenue, Evansville, 47715 2 Beds 2 Baths | $142,500 | Condominium | 1,442 Square Feet | Built in 1972

Luxurious updated condo in Belle Manor offering fabulous amenities in a convenient location on east side! Fully remodeled condo has an open floor plan with large kitchen and living area with park-like views off of covered balcony. Kitchen offers granite countertops, stainless-steel appliances, additional Amish built cabinetry, breakfast bar and coffee bar which opens to a dining area and living room that is perfect for entertaining! Engineered hardwood flooring flows throughout the condo, and beautiful wainscot walls. Spacious bedrooms provide lovely views, walk-in closet in primary en-suite, and updated bathrooms with low threshold walk-in shower in primary en-suite. Large laundry room with new washer and dryer. Water heater new 2015, electrical box updated 2015, new HVAC unit 2020. Storage closet off of balcony, and locked storage unit in basement. Belle Manor amenities include: outdoor heated pool, secured storage, 24-hour security, covered parking, common areas, pent house - gathering spaces for family holidays & lending library, rec room, and exercise room. Association fee includes: basic cable, water, trash, lawn, building and common area maintenance, and snow removal.

3305 Renee Drive, Evansville, 47711 2 Beds 2 Baths | $188,900 | Condominium | 1,715 Square Feet | Built in 1999

Immaculate, one owner condo in convenient north side location. Large open kitchen with island and dinette. Includes appliances and many cabinets. Living/great room has fireplace and formal dining area. Large master en suite. Second bedroom has access from bedroom and hall. Separate laundry room. Patio in rear. HOA fees pay for clubhouse, pool, lawn care, snow removal and common electric. Dues are $839/quarter for 2022. Dues will drop $100 per quarter in 2023 so will be $739/qtr in 2023.

3727 Cora Court, Newburgh, 47630 3 Beds 2 Baths | $319,900 | Condominium | 2,008 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Built by award winning builder, Gen 3, this unbelievable 2-bedroom, 2-bath condo with bonus room is located in Spring Creek Subdivision in Newburgh. Stunning views surround the light-filled open floor plan, with a spacious great room with gas fireplace, open to the remarkable eat-in kitchen with island and dining area for added seating. The main-level master suite is complete with a full bath with over-sized walk-in shower, double sink vanity, and huge walk-in closet. An additional bedroom and bath, as well as a laundry room, complete the main level. Upstairs is a very large bonus room with closet that could serve as a third bedroom. A 2-car garage is the icing on the cake! With the conveniences of condo living, and the finishing of a high-end home, this is the perfect spot for you! Taxes have not yet been assessed.

