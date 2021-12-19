Homes for sale in Wilmington: New listings

(WILMINGTON, NC) Looking for a house in Wilmington? Take a look at these listings pulled today from our classifieds, where homes from around the area are collected in one place.

1232 Hidden Creek Drive Ne Lot 51, Leland, 28451 4 Beds 2 Baths | $290,490 | Single Family Residence | 1,774 Square Feet | Built in None

Your new Cali is a stunner and one of the most popular ranch plans that we offer. You will enjoy 4 bedrooms on one level, a light and bright kitchen, dining and family room that incorporates an open design. Your owner suite, separate from the other bedrooms, includes a generous shower and walk in closet. After a long day, you can enjoy the coastal breezes on your covered back porch. As you can see, the Cali incorporates a lot of must-haves that make this plan your must-have new home! REQUEST INFOWhirlpool is the exclusive appliance provider for D.R. Horton's family of brands Home Is Connected Smart Home Package is standard with every new home. Control the thermostat, front door light and lock, and video doorbell from your smartphone or with voice commands to Alexa! The photos you see here are for illustration purposes only, interior and exterior features, options, colors and selections will differ.

5712 Orchardgrass Road, Leland, 28451 5 Beds 3 Baths | $324,775 | Single Family Residence | 2,772 Square Feet | Built in 2021

2525 Sandy Banks Lane 137, Wilmington, 28401 3 Beds 2 Baths | $394,240 | Single Family Residence | 2,368 Square Feet | Built in None

If you like the idea of a two level home with a second floor bonus space, then the Dover is for you! Note the numerous highlights to your new Dover: large kitchen that overlooks the dining and family room, the island with additional seating and a split bedroom design. Your new home will offer the best of both worlds; a plan great for entertaining or a retreat where you can relax and enjoy your new coastal lifestyle. Home Is Connected Smart Home Package is standard with every new home. Control the thermostat, front door light and lock, and video doorbell from your smartphone or with voice commands to Alexa! REQUEST INFOThe photos you see here are for illustration purposes only, interior and exterior features, options, colors and selections will differ.

132 Hargrove Drive, Wilmington, 28405 3 Beds 2 Baths | $274,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,918 Square Feet | Built in 1970

Beautiful 3 bedroom 1.5 baths spacious brick ranch style home with a 24x24 detached double car garage, plus an attached 24x11 carport. Weaver Acres Subdivision is well established and located just off Gordon rd. No HOA and located outside the city limits. The Roof will need lil TLC or replacement. Only 6 miles from Wrightsville Beach, 4 miles from Mayfair Town Center, and 7 miles from the Historic Downtown Wilmington.

