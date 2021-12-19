ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Erie, PA

These condos are for sale in Erie

Erie News Alert
 2 days ago

(ERIE, PA) It’s easy to think of the equity of home ownership and the ease of living in a managed building as being mutually exclusive — but these Erie condos offer the best of both worlds.

With locations at the heart of trendy neighborhoods and close to vibrant, bustling street scenes, condos combine desirable aspects of apartment living with the certainty and investment qualities of a traditional home.

Take a look at these units on the market in Erie, pulled from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xwbA8_0dR62mB900

1401 State Street, Erie, 16501

2 Beds 2 Baths | $197,000 | Condominium | 1,493 Square Feet | Built in 2009

Great opportunity to live in downtown Erie. Corner loft in Mercantile Building. 12' ceilings and open floor plan. Walk in closet in master bedroom. Storage unit available in lower level. Currently Leased.

For open house information, contact Patricia Christianson, Coldwell Banker Select - Airport at 814-838-2299

Copyright © 2021 Greater Erie Board of Realtors MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GEBRPA-157107)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qFR4C_0dR62mB900

3517 W Lake Road, Erie, 16505

2 Beds 2 Baths | $104,900 | Condominium | 1,120 Square Feet | Built in 1973

A WARM & COMFORTABLE END-UNIT CONDO CLOSE TO PRESQUE ISLE STATE PARK. YOU'VE GOT TO SEE THIS MOVE IN READY 2 BEDROOM, 1 1/2 BATH HOME WITH MODERN KITCHEN, ISLAND COUNTER TO DINING AREA & QUAINT CONCRETE PATIO AREA! SPACIOUS MASTER BEDROOM WITH DOUBLE CLOSET. UPDATED 2ND FLOOR FULL BATHROOM SHOWER/TUB. FULL BASEMENT OFFERS LAUNDRY HOOKUPS & STORAGE. INGROUND POOL AVAILABLE DURING THE SEASON. WHY NOT TRY THIS CAREFREE CONDO STYLE LVING? HOA INCL H20, SEWER, GARBAGE, SNOW REMOVAL, LANDSCP, POOL.

For open house information, contact Dawn Nesbitt, Marsha Marsh RES Peach at 814-866-8840

Copyright © 2021 Greater Erie Board of Realtors MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GEBRPA-160858)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KMykW_0dR62mB900

608 Fieldstone Drive, Erie, 16509

2 Beds 2 Baths | $389,900 | Condominium | 1,685 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Maintenance free condo living awaits you at Countryside! This Maleno built two bedroom, two bath patio home is loaded with gorgeous finishes and perfectly situated with a wooded backdrop. Custom features include painted linen cabinets, quartz countertops with tiled backsplash, luxury flooring throughout, large tiled shower in the master bathroom, walkout lower level and much more! Complete with Maleno's energy efficient package and 2 yr/ 10 year warranty!

For open house information, contact Natalie Washburn, Maleno Real Estate at 814-833-6516

Copyright © 2021 Greater Erie Board of Realtors MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GEBRPA-160847)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ccBvF_0dR62mB900

1104 Appletree Lane, Millcreek, 16509

3 Beds 2 Baths | $109,900 | Condominium | 1,320 Square Feet | Built in 1975

Wonderfully updated condo! Remodeled kitchen with ceramic tile. Dining room with newer flooring, large living room with sliding doors to patio area. 3 bedroom, 1 1/2 bath, newer windows, carpet, family room in lower level with wet bar. Condo fee includes water, sewer, trash & pool.

For open house information, contact Debra Fries, Coldwell Banker Select - Peach at 814-453-4578

Copyright © 2021 Greater Erie Board of Realtors MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GEBRPA-161116)

