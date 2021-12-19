These condos are for sale in Erie

(ERIE, PA) It’s easy to think of the equity of home ownership and the ease of living in a managed building as being mutually exclusive — but these Erie condos offer the best of both worlds.

With locations at the heart of trendy neighborhoods and close to vibrant, bustling street scenes, condos combine desirable aspects of apartment living with the certainty and investment qualities of a traditional home.

Take a look at these units on the market in Erie, pulled from our classifieds:

1401 State Street, Erie, 16501 2 Beds 2 Baths | $197,000 | Condominium | 1,493 Square Feet | Built in 2009

Great opportunity to live in downtown Erie. Corner loft in Mercantile Building. 12' ceilings and open floor plan. Walk in closet in master bedroom. Storage unit available in lower level. Currently Leased.

3517 W Lake Road, Erie, 16505 2 Beds 2 Baths | $104,900 | Condominium | 1,120 Square Feet | Built in 1973

A WARM & COMFORTABLE END-UNIT CONDO CLOSE TO PRESQUE ISLE STATE PARK. YOU'VE GOT TO SEE THIS MOVE IN READY 2 BEDROOM, 1 1/2 BATH HOME WITH MODERN KITCHEN, ISLAND COUNTER TO DINING AREA & QUAINT CONCRETE PATIO AREA! SPACIOUS MASTER BEDROOM WITH DOUBLE CLOSET. UPDATED 2ND FLOOR FULL BATHROOM SHOWER/TUB. FULL BASEMENT OFFERS LAUNDRY HOOKUPS & STORAGE. INGROUND POOL AVAILABLE DURING THE SEASON. WHY NOT TRY THIS CAREFREE CONDO STYLE LVING? HOA INCL H20, SEWER, GARBAGE, SNOW REMOVAL, LANDSCP, POOL.

608 Fieldstone Drive, Erie, 16509 2 Beds 2 Baths | $389,900 | Condominium | 1,685 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Maintenance free condo living awaits you at Countryside! This Maleno built two bedroom, two bath patio home is loaded with gorgeous finishes and perfectly situated with a wooded backdrop. Custom features include painted linen cabinets, quartz countertops with tiled backsplash, luxury flooring throughout, large tiled shower in the master bathroom, walkout lower level and much more! Complete with Maleno's energy efficient package and 2 yr/ 10 year warranty!

1104 Appletree Lane, Millcreek, 16509 3 Beds 2 Baths | $109,900 | Condominium | 1,320 Square Feet | Built in 1975

Wonderfully updated condo! Remodeled kitchen with ceramic tile. Dining room with newer flooring, large living room with sliding doors to patio area. 3 bedroom, 1 1/2 bath, newer windows, carpet, family room in lower level with wet bar. Condo fee includes water, sewer, trash & pool.

