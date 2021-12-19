Condo-hunt Port St Lucie: See what’s on the market now

(PORT ST LUCIE, FL) There’s no better match for a buyer looking for the best of Port St Lucie’s vibrant urban living than a condo - and no better way to try one on for size than browsing our listings and selecting one or more to tour.

With locations at the heart of trendy neighborhoods and close to vibrant, bustling street scenes, condos combine desirable aspects of apartment living with the certainty and investment qualities of a traditional home.

These Port St Lucie condos have been selected from our classified listings:

10680 S Ocean Drive, Jensen Beach, 34957 2 Beds 2 Baths | $439,000 | Condominium | 1,023 Square Feet | Built in 1981

Great investment opportunity on Hutchinson Island! This well-maintained 10th floor oceanfront condo offers wide views of the Atlantic Ocean from the spacious balcony, newer stainless steel appliances, light kitchen cabinets, Corian counters, partially updated bathrooms, complete accordion shutters and newer AC, water heater and washer/dryer. This property is tenant occupied until April 2024 with lease to transfer at closing - please call listing agent for more details. Island Crest features a clubhouse, two pools, hot tub, private beach crossover, billiards, fitness room, tennis, car rinse and a wonderful location close to restaurants and a quick drive to downtown Jensen Beach.

115 Lakes End Drive, Fort Pierce, 34982 1 Bed 1 Bath | $93,900 | Condominium | 772 Square Feet | Built in 1975

This is an interior unit that has just been completely renovated. Tile floors are being installed. 1 bedroom, 1 bath. Tile floors throughout with granite countertop in Kitchen and Bath. Screened porch. Cable, internet, water and sewer included in maintenance fee. High Point Community is a 55 plus beautifully landscaped gated community located on US 1 in Fort Pierce, Florida. There are 264 residences with four apartments in each building. Along with the condos, there is a tennis court, shuffleboard court, bocci courts, heated pool and clubhouse. Small lake is available for catch and release fishing.

617 Ixoria Avenue 1, Fort Pierce, 34982 2 Beds 2 Baths | $1,020,000 | Condominium | 744 Square Feet | Built in 1988

THIS UNIT IS A PART OF A 12 UNIT PACKAGE ALL LOCATED IN THE HEMINGWAY. THE OTHER UNITS ARE 617-9,10,12,16,17,18,19. 609-7. 605-14,15,16. THIS IS AN IDEAL 1031 EXCHANGE INVESTMENT. CURRENT RENTS ARE $850 ON 11, MONTH TO MONTH, ONE IS UNDER A LEASE AT $900 ENDING IN JUNE OF 2022. MARKET RENTS ON THESE UNITS ARE BETWEEN $1,000 AND $1,100 PER MONTH.MONTHLY MAINTENANCE WILL GO TO $300 PER MONTH IN JANUARY, 2022. ALL ARE 2 BEDROOM 2 BATH UNITS THAT ARE CENTRALLY LOCATED, SECONDS TO SHOPPING, DOWNTOWN, BEACHES, I-95 AND TURNPIKE. OUTSTANDING RETURN POTENTIAL! REACT QUICKLY, THESE WILL NOT LAST LONG.

2513 S 17Th Street Unit 104, Fort Pierce, 34982 2 Beds 2 Baths | $150,000 | Condominium | 1,051 Square Feet | Built in 1982

1st floor, wheelchair accessible, PET FRIENDLY w/ Dog Run area, non-age restricted condo just listed in the quiet Woodland Condominiums Community!!! Close to grocery stores, restaurants, beaches, and historic downtown - This 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo features washer and dryer hookups, all solid surface floors, all wooden cabinets in the kitchen and bathrooms, 5 sliding glass doors that slide with EASE, custom hurricane shutters, new kitchen faucets, new garbage disposal, and a screened patio enclosure in the back of the unit that leads out to the beautiful view of the community pond, courtyard, and fire pit. The second bedroom can easily be used as a suite with private bathroom access & ample closet space. The doors in the suite have been widened to make them wheelchair accessible.

