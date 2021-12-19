On the hunt for a home in Eugene? These houses are on the market

(Eugene, OR) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Eugene will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

These listings are from our classifieds:

1699 N Terry St 75, Eugene, 97404 2 Beds 2 Baths | $149,000 | Manufactured Home | 1,568 Square Feet | Built in 1987

Open Floor Plan, French Doors Leading to Master Bedroom with Double Sinks, Walk In Shower, New Vinyl Floors in Kitchen, Den/FR. Beautiful and Comfortable Yard with Underground Sprinklers, Newer Exterior Vinyl and a Garage.

34881 Matthews Rd, Eugene, 97405 4 Beds 2 Baths | $665,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,219 Square Feet | Built in 1946

Adorable & Updated Farmhouse! This home has many updates: beautiful bathrooms, tiled walk-in shower w/dual heads, vinyl windows,heat pump,sliding barn doors,waterproof luxury vinyl plank flooring,farmhouse sink,tile,quartz counters,cabinets,ss appliances,expansive kitchen island w/seating,Over 90' x 40' garage/shop/covered area & more! Parklike 3.24 acres w/great space to park all your toys! 17' x 80' covered open equipment/storage shed, PH Schools, minutes to Eugene/Springfield, Mtn views!

27730 Erickson Rd, Eugene, 97402 4 Beds 3 Baths | $1,790,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,416 Square Feet | Built in 1897

Majestically sited, this beautiful historic farmhouse gives gracious breathtaking pastoral & mountain views from every window. An elegant spiraling staircase & landing overlook a rich symphony of indoor-outdoor harmony. Boasting large master bath suite, original oak floors, French doors, new marble countertops, two wood burning fireplaces and solar panels. Luxury carriage home reverted to living quarters, 1 stall barn, tack room & studio.Well pump have been replaced on June 2021.

1895 Tabor St, Eugene, 97401 4 Beds 3 Baths | $540,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,333 Square Feet | Built in 1964

OPEN SUNDAY 12/19 11AM-4PM A great floor plan on a large corner lot in a super convenient location. Living and family rooms as well as upstairs master and bonus space creates an appealing separation of space. The open kitchen offers informal dining the family room has a second fireplace and access to the backyard with an oversized garage and lots of working space and cabinetry.

