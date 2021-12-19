Top condo units for sale in Gainesville

(GAINESVILLE, FL) It’s easy to think of the equity of home ownership and the ease of living in a managed building as being mutually exclusive — but these Gainesville condos offer the best of both worlds.

With locations at the heart of trendy neighborhoods and close to vibrant, bustling street scenes, condos combine desirable aspects of apartment living with the certainty and investment qualities of a traditional home.

Take a look at these units on the market in Gainesville, pulled from our classifieds:

621 Sw 10Th Street, Gainesville, 32601 1 Bed 1 Bath | $189,900 | Condominium | 600 Square Feet | Built in 2006

Check out this ground floor one bedroom condo located at Taylor Square on SW 10th Street located right behind Warrington Business College. Just minutes from the UF Campus and University Avenue. Newer ceramic tile in common area and bathroom, well maintained carpet in bedroom only. With high ceilings this living room features room for a small dining table or barstools for the Breakfast Bar. The bedroom has a corner walk in closet and the bathroom features a walk-in shower.

For open house information, contact Bob Mitchell, MITCHELL REALTY SERVICES INC at 352-374-8579

900 Sw 62Nd Boulevard, Gainesville, 32607 2 Beds 2 Baths | $144,900 | Condominium | 1,106 Square Feet | Built in 1987

Spacious 2 bed/2 bath condo near shopping, I-75, and the University of Florida. Two-story floor plan with first floor featuring a living room with vaulted ceilings. Off of the living room is a patio with laundry closet. Upstairs includes a loft style bedroom with bathroom and additional bonus room that can be used as an office, nursery, or huge walk-in closet! Seller to give a $4,000 flooring credit to a buyer with an acceptable offer. Community features a pool, tennis courts, and located on bus routes to UF and Santa Fe. Priced to sell!

For open house information, contact Matt Price, University Realty at 352-327-9500

1810 Nw 23 Boulevard 201, Gainesville, 32605 3 Beds 2 Baths | $139,900 | Condominium | 1,278 Square Feet | Built in 1972

Well maintained 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom, unit located in Creeks Edge. Oversized rooms with tons of closet space. Kitchen overlooks the living room with a screened in Balcony and storage room. Conveniently located close to UF, Shands. One block away is Winn Dixie Taco Bell WaWa gas station Pizza Hut and more. Association covers exterior maintenance, building insurance as well as amenities. Which include a pool, club house, gym, sauna, tennis court and BBQ area. The building is walking distance from the pool and the creek. Has three bus stops to UF.Call today to make an appointment!

For open house information, contact David Nicholson, Dawn Realty at 352-318-4580

6817 Sw 45Th Avenue, Gainesville, 32608 3 Beds 1 Bath | $124,900 | Condominium | 1,088 Square Feet | Built in 1983

Great Location! Renovated 3 bd, 1 ba or 2 bd plus study flat with large fenced in yard and new covered wood deck. Home features vinyl wood plank flooring throughout, NO CARPET, freshly painted throughout, brand new gas hot water heater, gas stove and refrigerator only one and half years old, dishwasher 2 years old, new kitchen countertops, updated bathroom, gutters newly installed and laundry room with storage area. Close to Publix, shopping, and restaurants. Beautiful Veterans Park is .5 miles. Don't miss out on this gem.

For open house information, contact Dawn Johnson, First Choice Realty of North Florida LLC at 352-354-9931