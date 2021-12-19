Check out these homes for sale in Chattanooga now

(Chattanooga, TN) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Chattanooga will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

These listings are from our classifieds:

1038 Blanton Dr, Chattanooga, 37412 3 Beds 2 Baths | $259,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,890 Square Feet | Built in 1955

Wonderful 3 bedroom, 2 bath home in the Lansdell Park. Interior just completely painted and a great floorplan. Plenty of room for friends to gather. Walk into living room that is just off the kitchen and dining area. A great den area, sunroom, spacious laundry room and full bath. On the other end of house you will find the bedrooms and a full bath. A great level, fenced backyard. Just around the corner from the Red Wolves stadium and 5 minutes from Top Golf.

For open house information, contact Diane E Burke, Real Estate Partners Chatt LLC at 423-362-8333

419 Tucker St, Chattanooga, 37405 2 Beds 2 Baths | $225,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,120 Square Feet | Built in 1940

Don't waste any time with this highly sought after area of North Chattanooga, one of the best spots in town! Experience the best in downtown Chattanooga living with this great location! This beautiful 2 bedroom home is within walking distance to the Walnut Street Bridge, amazing retail locations and Coolidge Park, plus so much more! Zoned for Normal Park School and surrounded by great parks and recreational areas, you don't want to miss this deal!

For open house information, contact Johnny Sullivan, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Realty Center at 423-643-9300

14 Marlboro Ave, Chattanooga, 37411 2 Beds 2 Baths | $224,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,348 Square Feet | Built in 1940

**MUST SEE** This charming 2 bedroom, 1 1/2 bath Spanish Villa home. This home is conveniently located only minutes from downtown Chattanooga. Easy access to I-24 and I-75. This home features original hardwood floors, spacious living room with a beautiful spanish style fireplace and built in bookshelves. Level yard with back yard having a privacy fence. Lovely neighborhood and this charming home awaits you!

For open house information, contact Anita Harvey, Century 21 Prestige at 423-498-3200

97 Morganville Loop, Wildwood, 30757 3 Beds 1 Bath | $65,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,120 Square Feet | Built in 1946

Handyman Special. This 3 bedroom, 1 bath home has great potential and is situated on .5 acres located just minutes to HWY 11 and I-59. This home features a living room, eat-in kitchen, 3 bedrooms and 1 full bath. This home would be the perfect starter home or investment property. Make your appointment for your private showing today. Home is being sold ''AS-IS''.

For open house information, contact Mark W Hite, Real Estate Partners Chattanooga, LLC at 423-265-0088