Take a look at these homes on the market in Greenville

(Greenville, SC) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Greenville. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

These listings are from our classifieds:

1264 Gregory Landing Drive, North Augusta, 29680 5 Beds 4 Baths | $348,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,832 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Come home to Gregory Landing, North Augusta's most popular neighborhood! Limited time buyer incentive of $2000! Gregory Landing features sidewalks and lighted streets as well as convenient access to I-20, Savannah River, and plenty of green space. The Winterset II is an Energy Star home with an open floor plan. The kitchen features an island with breakfast bar, granite countertops and tile backsplash and stainless Whirlpool appliances. The spacious master en suite with garden tub, walk-in shower and double sink vanity is located on the main floor. Upstairs is a spacious loft, 4 additional spacious bedrooms, and laundry room. Luxury vinyl plank tile wood look flooring throughout main living areas, and Shaw frieze carpet with 6lb padding in all bedrooms. Home is under construction; photos are of like home.

For open house information, contact William (Joe) Seamon, Meybohm, LLC North Augusta at 803-278-4437

947 Ashwood Way, Easley, 29640 5 Beds 3 Baths | $278,490 | Single Family Residence | 2,368 Square Feet | Built in None

Welcome to Lenhardt Grove! New construction homes are finally offered in a great location and at a great value! Located just minutes from Downtown Easley, this community offers the serenity of being away from the city but conveniently close to shopping, schools, hospitals and attractions. Amenities to include pool, cabana and sidewalks throughout. The community will offer several thoughtfully-designed floor plans that feature superior craftsmanship and included features. With this combination, Lenhardt Grove is sure to be the perfect place to call home!

For open house information, contact Ivonne Wilson D.R. Horton - Greenville

114 Planters Place, Greer, 29650 3 Beds 3 Baths | $251,820 | Townhouse | 1,699 Square Feet | Built in None

Welcome to Sudduth Farms, one of D.R. Hortons newest communities! This resort style community is conveniently located just minutes from downtown Greer, GSP International, Greenville and Spartanburg. Enjoy local restaurants, shopping, and more! Located in the acclaimed Riverside school district, and within minutes from I-85, this maintenance free community is perfect for all lifestyles. Enjoy first class amenities including a Junior Olympic size pool, cabana, tot lot, volleyball, and pickleball.Sudduth Farms features townhomes that offer both one and two car garages! These spacious and open floorplans offer 3 and 4 bedroom options, up to 2439 square feet. Select plans offer a primary bedroom or guest bedroom on the main level. Come explore all that Sudduth Farms has to offer!

For open house information, contact Ivonne Wilson D.R. Horton - Greenville

225 Ashwood Way, Easley, 29640 4 Beds 2 Baths | $279,490 | Single Family Residence | 1,764 Square Feet | Built in None

For open house information, contact Ivonne Wilson D.R. Horton - Greenville