ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Augusta, GA

Townhomes of Augusta: See what’s on the market

Augusta News Watch
Augusta News Watch
 2 days ago

(AUGUSTA, GA) These Augusta townhomes offer the best of urban living. With the vibrancy of a neighborhood scene just around the corner, but the space to do your own thing, they’re a unique combination of youthful energy and grownup flexibility.

Contrary to the perceptions of some, townhouses also often provide a strong value compared to traditional homes. When compared in a given neighborhood, townhomes have been shown to often be more affordable than standalone homes - and with smaller lot sizes their property taxes can also be lower than conventional homes, while their HOA fees can be lower than condos.

If you’ve been considering a townhome in Augusta, take a look at these listings from our classifieds:

3027 Stanhope Dr, Aiken, 29803

4 Beds 3 Baths | $284,900 | Townhouse | 2,447 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Welcome to Danbrooke Village Aiken's newest luxury townhome community. Located just 10 minutes from historic downtown Aiken, S.C., Danbrooke Village offers the perfect location for dining, shopping, parks, schools and only fifteen minutes to SRS. A variety of floorplans offers the opportunity to live the lifestyle you have been searching for. A community park to enjoy, no yard maintenance, and low HOA fees are unique to this community and the confidence of knowing your home was constructed by a local builder with a reputation of excellence, Bill Beazley Homes, makes Danbrooke Village the place to call home. Builder is giving $5,000 in buyer incentives that can be used towards closing costs or on upgraded features. Please use the following link to view the features and options for this ABBEVILLE 2 floor plan: https://edc2.envisionoptions.com/org-4000602/presales/plan-8229781/home/index

For open house information, contact Alyssa Summers, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Beazley, REALTORS at 706-863-1775

Copyright © 2021 Aiken MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-AMLSSC-118251)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AZKBo_0dR62e7L00

725 Padfield Run, Aiken, 29803

3 Beds 3 Baths | $255,900 | Townhouse | 2,156 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Builder is offering $10,000 buyers incentive! Welcome to Danbrooke Village Aiken's newest luxury townhome community. Located just 10 minutes from historic downtown Aiken, S.C., Danbrooke Village offers the perfect location for dining, shopping, parks, schools and only fifteen minutes to SRS. A variety of floorplans offers the opportunity to live the lifestyle you have been searching for. A community park to enjoy, no yard maintenance, and low HOA fees are unique to this community and the confidence of knowing your home was constructed by a local builder with a reputation of excellence, Bill Beazley Homes, makes Danbrooke Village the place to call home. Builder is giving $5,000 in buyer incentives that can be used towards closing costs or on upgraded features. Please use the following link to view the features and options for this HIGHLAND 1 floor plan: https://edc2.envisionoptions.com/org-4000602/presales/home-219036/ManageOptions/ConfirmedSelections

For open house information, contact Alyssa Summers, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Beazley, REALTORS at 706-863-1775

Copyright © 2021 Aiken MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-AMLSSC-116103)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31CHJ4_0dR62e7L00

128 Bereau Drive, North Augusta, 29860

2 Beds 2 Baths | $121,600 | Townhouse | 1,092 Square Feet | Built in 2007

A cute townhome located within minutes of downtown North Augusta. Conveniently located close to I-20, Augusta, and Aiken. Owners suite features a walk-in closet and over-sized vanity. One additional bedroom and full bath makes this home perfect for easy living. The kitchen includes a large breakfast bar overlooking the main living area. The dining room opens to the living room with vaulted ceilings and French doors lead to a private fenced backyard and patio.

For open house information, contact Jessica Fernandes, Powell & Associates at 706-717-1281

Copyright © 2021 Aiken MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-AMLSSC-115833)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KdvVR_0dR62e7L00

265 Bettis Academy Rd, Gps Use Bettis Academy Rd & Weldon Way, Graniteville, 29829

3 Beds 3 Baths | $0 | Townhouse | 1,634 Square Feet | Built in None

This design is perfect for entertaining. Extended foyer leads to a central family room that opens to the kitchen and a casual dining area. Cabinet color options include gray, white and espresso. Upstairs boasts a private bedroom suite with spacious closet and spa-like bath, plus gracious secondary bedrooms. A versatile loft is ideal for a home office space, game area, or just a quiet retreat. And you will never be too far from home with Home Is Connected. Your new home is built with an industry leading suite of smart home products that keep you connected with the people and place you value most. Photos used for illustrative purposes and do not depict actual home.

For open house information, contact Belle Meade D.R. Horton - Augusta

Copyright © 2021 D.R. Horton. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-DRHBN-46635-CABM)

See more property details

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Biden to deliver free tests to battle surging Omicron

WASHINGTON, Dec 21 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden announced on Tuesday more federal vaccination and testing sites to tackle a surge in COVID-19 driven by the Omicron variant, and said 500 million free at-home rapid tests will be available to Americans starting in January. Biden offered both a warning...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Augusta, GA
Aiken, SC
Real Estate
Augusta, GA
Business
Aiken, SC
Business
Local
Georgia Business
City
Abbeville, GA
Georgia State
Georgia Real Estate
Augusta, GA
Real Estate
City
North Augusta, SC
City
Abbeville, SC
City
Aiken, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Luxury Homes#Townhomes#Urban Living#Market Value#Ga#Hoa#Srs#Abbeville 2
NBC News

FDA approves first injectable HIV prevention drug

The Food and Drug Administration has approved the first long-acting injectable medication for use as pre-exposure prevention, or PrEP, against HIV, the agency announced Monday. Apretude, the new drug, is an injectable given every two months as an alternative to HIV prevention pills, like Truvada and Descovy, which have been...
HEALTH
Augusta News Watch

Augusta News Watch

Augusta, GA
591
Followers
601
Post
39K+
Views
ABOUT

With Augusta News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy