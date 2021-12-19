Single-family homes for sale in Providence

(PROVIDENCE, RI) Looking for a house in Providence? Take a look at these listings pulled today from our classifieds, where homes from around the area are collected in one place.

12 Lincoln Street, East Greenwich, 02818 3 Beds 1 Bath | $374,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,040 Square Feet | Built in 1915

This location doesn't get much better! Nestled in Historic Hill and Harbor District and just minutes away from shopping and dining in Downtown East Greenwich, steps away from the bay and public boat launch! The Old world charm with modern amenities is the perfect combination to make a perfect home. Hardwood floors grace the entire house, updated bathroom , stainless steel applianced kitchen and formal dining room. Fenced in back yard with deck to further enjoy the great outdoors!

34 Erie Street, Providence, 02908 3 Beds 1 Bath | $319,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,138 Square Feet | Built in 1962

Fabulous offering within walking distance of Providence College and Lasalle Academy. This 3-bedroom ranch has been lovingly maintained by the same owner and is situated on a lovely quiet street in the heart of Elmhurst. Featuring hardwood floors, newer windows, a fantastic seasonal family room that could be perfect for year-round use and expansion. The oversized yard is all fenced-in for privacy and enhanced by a charming patio. Perfect for backyard barbeques or keeping pets and children safe. Near public transportation and just minutes from all major conveniences including downtown Providence restaurants and nightlife such as Waterfire, shopping at Providence Place Mall and the iconic shops of the East Side, hospitals and Amtrak’s high-speed trains and the commuter rail into Boston and points south! Estate Sale, being sold as-is with no disclosures.

63 Virginia Avenue, East Greenwich, 02818 3 Beds 2 Baths | $400,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,244 Square Feet | Built in 1960

Opportunity knocks for investors and buyers willing to gain some sweat equity at this split-level home in a prime East Greenwich location just steps from all that Main St has to offer. Home features recent updates to the bathrooms, a 1-car garage, cedar-shake impression vinyl siding, hardwood floors, gas heat, central air, and more. Private backyard with patio and oversized shed that would be a perfect "She-Shed" or "Man-Cave". Estate Sale. Cash, Conventional or 203k financing only. Don't wait, call today for your private showing!

3 Arnold Drive, Johnston, 02919 3 Beds 2 Baths | $299,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,356 Square Feet | Built in 1951

This surprisingly spacious ranch is located in a quiet and family-friendly neighborhood. With a large new kitchen (2018), 2 living rooms (1 with a wood burning fireplace), plus 3 bedrooms all on the first floor, there's plenty of space to spread out. Head downstairs for plenty of bonus space including 2 more "sleeping rooms" a large common area, storage, utility room, another bathroom, and a kitchenette area along with a walkout to the private backyard. Some of the windows and the roof are only a couple years old. Sewer is available on the street and there's no assessment. Come get it!

