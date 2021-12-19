Urban home ownership in Des Moines? These condos are on the market

(DES MOINES, IA) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, these Des Moines condominiums offer a unique value proposition. Especially in a hot housing market, they offer a more affordable entry to the housing market, blended with the chance to live in a managed building while still building equity.

With locations at the heart of trendy neighborhoods and close to vibrant, bustling street scenes, condos combine desirable aspects of apartment living with the certainty and investment qualities of a traditional home.

Take a look at these units on the market in Des Moines, pulled from our classifieds:

5322 Ingersoll Avenue, Des Moines, 50312 2 Beds 1 Bath | $107,000 | Condominium | 900 Square Feet | Built in 1971

Welcome to Des Moines' iconic Waterbury neighborhood. Cozy 2 BR, 1 bath condo with a south-facing private deck. Remodeled kitchen with new flooring and white cabinets. Laundry hookups in the unit, as well as on-site laundry in basement of building. Extra storage in the basement of the west building. Low dues include snow removal, lawn care, HEAT, and WATER! Close to everything!

For open house information, contact Jenny Farrell, RE/MAX Concepts at 515-276-2872

2402 Sw Vineyard Lane, Ankeny, 50023 3 Beds 3 Baths | $477,017 | Condominium | 2,071 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Custom BTO

For open house information, contact Kris Gardner, RE/MAX Concepts at 515-453-0001

9138 Greenway Drive, West Des Moines, 50266 4 Beds 3 Baths | $357,900 | Condominium | 1,384 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Kimberley Development presents The Oakcrest Villa in Woodland Hills! This Ranch villa main level features open floor pln-great for entertaining family & friends. The warmth of the stone frplc & natural sunlight make this family rm a definite gathering area. Kitchen w amenities including beautiful cabinetry, quartz tops, tile back-splash, gas stove, a center isl'd & pantry! Master suite boasts a bath w/dbl vanities, tiled shower & walk in closet that is adjacent to the lndry rm. An add'l BR & full BA. The LL includes 9 ft ceilings, 2 BR's, a full bath and large family room. Prime WDM location close to schools, shops, Jordan Creek & all WDM's finest amenities! Association provides snow removal, lawn care & irrigation! Anticipated completion Sept 2021. Photos are "similar to." Still time to make some selections - call today for more info! All information obtained from seller and public records.

For open house information, contact Marc Lee, RE/MAX Precision at 515-494-1066

3920 Grand Avenue, Des Moines, 50312 3 Beds 3 Baths | $1,200,000 | Condominium | 2,426 Square Feet | Built in 1979

Gorgeous penthouse offers 2,426 sq ft on 2 floors, 3 BR & 3 BA. Upon entering, you'll see a custom 2 story dichroic glass sculpture. There are beautiful views of DSM from 4 balconies. State of the art kitchen w/2 built-in ovens for the chef in your family, SS appliances, concrete counters. Gas fireplace, Lutron elect. window shades, built-in sound system & radiant heated floors. Kitchen opens to rec area w/built-in bar great for entertaining guests, sliders to a patio for enjoying the view. 1/2 bathroom & laundry room on the main floor, and a private guest BR room. The 2nd floor offers an office area that you can exit out onto one of the patios. You'll find a spacious master suite w/more outstanding views off its patio. Private suite bath w/dual sinks & tile showers. Plus an additional guest room. 2 underground parking spots. You will also be able to enjoy the pool, sauna & exercise room. Great location for Greater Des Moines events, shopping & restaurants! Call today for your showing!

For open house information, contact Sheena Foster, RE/MAX Hilltop at 515-967-5424