Montgomery, AL

House-hunt Montgomery: What’s on the market

Montgomery Daily
Montgomery Daily
 2 days ago

(MONTGOMERY, AL) Looking for a house in Montgomery? Take a look at these listings pulled today from our classifieds, where homes from around the area are collected in one place.

From stately grounds to bedrooms for the whole family, there’s something for everyone in this mix of units.

Considered by many financial advisors to be a bedrock investment for young families and older Americans alike, a house gives you more than a home base.

Check out these listings from around the Montgomery area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fQaeB_0dR62Ram00

4303 Oglethorpe Road, Montgomery, 36109

5 Beds 3 Baths | $209,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,445 Square Feet | Built in 1960

Welcome Home to wonderful 4303 Oglethorpe Road in Beautiful Bellehurst! This home is very spacious with 5 that is right 5 Bedrooms and 3 baths, two of the baths are onsuite too! Tons of Storage and wonderful living space. The large covered patio is ideal for entertaining. The Separate Storage building out back will make a wonderful workshop, man cave or She Shed! No carpet in this home, Tile and Laminate floors. Almost a 1/2 acre corner lot with plenty off street parking. Don't let this gem getaway! Call today to set an appointment.

For open house information, contact William Fain, Capital Rlty Grp River Region at 334-356-8045

Copyright © 2021 Montgomery Area Association of Realtors MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MAARAL-505247)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1R4ZK2_0dR62Ram00

2124 Allendale Road, Montgomery, 36111

4 Beds 4 Baths | $599,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,907 Square Feet | Built in 1932

Stately home on coveted Allendale Road with gorgeous wood floors throughout, tall ceilings, and beautiful details. The first floor features generous, light filled living spaces and an eat in kitchen with adjacent breakfast room. Fabulous wood paneled study with wet bar, built ins, wood burning fireplace and easy access to rear patio. Living room and dining room are stunning. The second floor offers a large master suite with adjacent bedroom/sitting room and luxurious bath. A great media room is just off the 2nd staircase and has a full bath. Two other guest bedrooms and a full bath round out level two. A heated and cooled cedar lined attic space is perfect for storage. The grounds are extensive and boast wonderful outdoor spaces, well fed irrigation system, tons of parking with front motor court/rear pad and a house generator(gas). Do not miss this majestic home in the heart of Allendale! Purchaser to verify school zones and square footage.

For open house information, contact Phelps Reid, Davis & Copeland REALTORS, LLC at 334-244-0550

Copyright © 2021 Montgomery Area Association of Realtors MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MAARAL-491516)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05H2IL_0dR62Ram00

3405 Boxwood Drive, Montgomery, 36111

4 Beds 5 Baths | $449,000 | Single Family Residence | 4,825 Square Feet | Built in 1968

Built in 1968, this Georgian style home was completely remodeled in 2000 and partially remodeled in 2014 by the current owners. Situated on a large corner lot in McGehee Estates, the home features 4 bedrooms and 5 total baths (4 full, 1 half). The ground floor contains an impressive marble-floored foyer, elegant living room and dining room, 3 fireplaces, and a custom library overlooking a New Orleans style courtyard complete with a three-tiered iron fountain. Of the three upstairs bedroom/bathroom suites, two are master suites with twin vanity, oversized closets and other amenities (three master suites!). Climb a spiral staircase to find a unique 3rd floor home theater/playroom/home gym/man cave with sportsman’s storage and additional closet space. Closet, cabinet, storage and attic space abounds. The centerpiece of this residence is its inviting gourmet kitchen with top-of-the line appliances and distinctive touches. A 2014 renovation converted a downstairs den and adjacent office into its original designed purpose as a very large master suite with dramatic vaulted ceiling, resulting in the 4 BR/4 ½ BA configuration. Renovation architect: Taylor Dawson III. Purchaser to verify school zones and square footage.

For open house information, contact William F. Davis, Davis & Copeland REALTORS, LLC at 334-244-0550

Copyright © 2021 Montgomery Area Association of Realtors MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MAARAL-494587)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14W9T7_0dR62Ram00

3909 Croydon Road, Montgomery, 36109

4 Beds 3 Baths | $190,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,412 Square Feet | Built in 1971

Absolutely beautiful and very well maintained 4 bedroom 3 bath home in Johnstown with over 2400 square feet and a salt water POOL! Seller is also offering a $1000 update allowance, but it really doesn't need much as several rooms have NEW PAINT & NEW CARPET! It also has a NEW ROOF (2020), the HVAC is only about 5 years old, and the outside was just repainted about 2 years ago. The home also has beautiful hardwood floors and laminate flooring in other areas of the home for added style and durability. The split level home has generous size bedrooms and three full baths in different areas of the house which allows for greater privacy. It also has a large family/den room as well as a living room/dining room combination. You also get these great bonus features: a beautiful fenced in back yard, a covered back porch, a large detached storage shed, and a salt water swimming pool! Splash around in the refreshing pool while entertaining and making great family memories. Located close to shopping, restaurants, churches, interstate access, military bases, and schools. This is perfect for a new or growing family, a multi-generational household, or for those who just need some more room or who like to entertain. This is a lot of house for the money and in a great location. Please call me or your favorite Realtor for a private showing today!

For open house information, contact Paul Millo, Wallace & Moody Realty at 334-221-2704

Copyright © 2021 Montgomery Area Association of Realtors MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MAARAL-506341)

See more property details

