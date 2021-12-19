House-hunt Montgomery: What’s on the market

(MONTGOMERY, AL) Looking for a house in Montgomery? Take a look at these listings pulled today from our classifieds, where homes from around the area are collected in one place.

4303 Oglethorpe Road, Montgomery, 36109 5 Beds 3 Baths | $209,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,445 Square Feet | Built in 1960

Welcome Home to wonderful 4303 Oglethorpe Road in Beautiful Bellehurst! This home is very spacious with 5 that is right 5 Bedrooms and 3 baths, two of the baths are onsuite too! Tons of Storage and wonderful living space. The large covered patio is ideal for entertaining. The Separate Storage building out back will make a wonderful workshop, man cave or She Shed! No carpet in this home, Tile and Laminate floors. Almost a 1/2 acre corner lot with plenty off street parking. Don't let this gem getaway! Call today to set an appointment.

2124 Allendale Road, Montgomery, 36111 4 Beds 4 Baths | $599,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,907 Square Feet | Built in 1932

Stately home on coveted Allendale Road with gorgeous wood floors throughout, tall ceilings, and beautiful details. The first floor features generous, light filled living spaces and an eat in kitchen with adjacent breakfast room. Fabulous wood paneled study with wet bar, built ins, wood burning fireplace and easy access to rear patio. Living room and dining room are stunning. The second floor offers a large master suite with adjacent bedroom/sitting room and luxurious bath. A great media room is just off the 2nd staircase and has a full bath. Two other guest bedrooms and a full bath round out level two. A heated and cooled cedar lined attic space is perfect for storage. The grounds are extensive and boast wonderful outdoor spaces, well fed irrigation system, tons of parking with front motor court/rear pad and a house generator(gas). Do not miss this majestic home in the heart of Allendale! Purchaser to verify school zones and square footage.

3405 Boxwood Drive, Montgomery, 36111 4 Beds 5 Baths | $449,000 | Single Family Residence | 4,825 Square Feet | Built in 1968

Built in 1968, this Georgian style home was completely remodeled in 2000 and partially remodeled in 2014 by the current owners. Situated on a large corner lot in McGehee Estates, the home features 4 bedrooms and 5 total baths (4 full, 1 half). The ground floor contains an impressive marble-floored foyer, elegant living room and dining room, 3 fireplaces, and a custom library overlooking a New Orleans style courtyard complete with a three-tiered iron fountain. Of the three upstairs bedroom/bathroom suites, two are master suites with twin vanity, oversized closets and other amenities (three master suites!). Climb a spiral staircase to find a unique 3rd floor home theater/playroom/home gym/man cave with sportsman’s storage and additional closet space. Closet, cabinet, storage and attic space abounds. The centerpiece of this residence is its inviting gourmet kitchen with top-of-the line appliances and distinctive touches. A 2014 renovation converted a downstairs den and adjacent office into its original designed purpose as a very large master suite with dramatic vaulted ceiling, resulting in the 4 BR/4 ½ BA configuration. Renovation architect: Taylor Dawson III. Purchaser to verify school zones and square footage.

3909 Croydon Road, Montgomery, 36109 4 Beds 3 Baths | $190,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,412 Square Feet | Built in 1971

Absolutely beautiful and very well maintained 4 bedroom 3 bath home in Johnstown with over 2400 square feet and a salt water POOL! Seller is also offering a $1000 update allowance, but it really doesn't need much as several rooms have NEW PAINT & NEW CARPET! It also has a NEW ROOF (2020), the HVAC is only about 5 years old, and the outside was just repainted about 2 years ago. The home also has beautiful hardwood floors and laminate flooring in other areas of the home for added style and durability. The split level home has generous size bedrooms and three full baths in different areas of the house which allows for greater privacy. It also has a large family/den room as well as a living room/dining room combination. You also get these great bonus features: a beautiful fenced in back yard, a covered back porch, a large detached storage shed, and a salt water swimming pool! Splash around in the refreshing pool while entertaining and making great family memories. Located close to shopping, restaurants, churches, interstate access, military bases, and schools. This is perfect for a new or growing family, a multi-generational household, or for those who just need some more room or who like to entertain. This is a lot of house for the money and in a great location. Please call me or your favorite Realtor for a private showing today!

