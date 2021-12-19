Urban home ownership in Boston? These condos are on the market

(BOSTON, MA) There’s no better match for a buyer looking for the best of Boston’s vibrant urban living than a condo - and no better way to try one on for size than browsing our listings and selecting one or more to tour.

With landscaping and building maintenance taken care of, a condo gives you some of the freedom normally associated with an apartment, while retaining many of the investment qualities of a home.

Check out these units selected from our classifieds:

319 A St Unit 210, Boston-Seaport District, 02210 0 Bed 1 Bath | $550,000 | Condominium | 462 Square Feet | Built in 2016

Enjoy sophisticated loft living in the sought after contemporary A Street Lofts. A converted Brick & Beam warehouse recently turned residential, (2016). A chic dramatic loft w soaring 13' beam & wood ceilings, 6- 9' tall, sunny South facing, windows, orig centuries old restored wooden timbers, exposed brick, & wide plank flrs. The open, flex floor flr-plan maxes every inch of space. This fab studio, (easily add a sliding barn door for a priv 1 bdrm space!), has all the character of a true industrial loft w all the luxury of a modern luxe condo, Stunning open kitchen w black stone counters, Lrg white rectangular tiled backsplash, Bosch S/S appliances & custom ebony / gray wood flooring throughout complement this amazing space. Large as new bath w slate style floor, white subway tiled shower stall w glass door & hand held fixture. Custom closet, W/D, C/AC, huge common Roof Deck w 2 gas grills & skyline views, welcoming lounge, priv strg, secure bike strg & prkg avail in local garages

For open house information, contact Robb Cohen, Engel & Volkers Boston at 617-936-4194

30 Daniels Street, Malden, 02148 1 Bed 1 Bath | $325,000 | Condominium | 731 Square Feet | Built in 1986

Come check out this modern and meticulously maintained top floor unit at the professionally managed Stone Gables condo complex. Updated kitchen with large breakfast bar, granite countertop, maple cabinets. Wood flooring in the living room and hall way. One large bedroom over looking the swimming pool, plenty of closet spaces, one deeded parking spot. The complex has fitness center, outdoor pool, barbecue area, elevators, a state of the art entry lobby and security system all included as part the HOA. Close proximity to Malden Center, public transportation, restaurants, shopping and route 1. Outdoor lovers will appreciate two nearby parks for greenspace in the city and a bike trail for easy access to the T Station. Recent completed capital improvement projects covered new roof, new heating system, new paint and carpeting in all common areas. HOA fee also includes AC, heat, and hot water.

For open house information, contact Anita Chen, Keller Williams Realty at 781-843-3200

50-56 Broadlawn Park, Boston, 02467 2 Beds 2 Baths | $465,000 | Condominium | 1,165 Square Feet | Built in 1974

Recently renovated 2 bed/2 bath condo in premium Chestnut Hill Location! New designer kitchen featuring Echelon cabinets, granite countertops, mosaic tile backsplash, recessed lighting, & engineered hardwood flooring. New windows and slider leading to a private & tranquil balcony overlooking the pool and grounds. Natural light pours into the house, enhancing the open concept layout & spacious living room w/high ceilings and recessed lighting. 2 oversized bedrooms including an ensuite main bedroom with fully renovated bathroom. The main bathroom offers Bosch shower door, Bertch vanity and stylish tile work. Additionally, there is 1 deeded parking space and storage. Professionally managed building with an in-ground pool & new laundry facilities. Tremendous location with easy access to shopping & restaurants at Chestnut Hill Square, The Street, and Medical Centers. Live close to the action while easily being able to unplug and reconnect with nature.

For open house information, contact O'Connor & Highland, Keller Williams Realty Boston-Metro | Back Bay at 617-542-0012

32 Kenmere Rd, Medford, 02155 4 Beds 2 Baths | $689,000 | Condominium | 1,589 Square Feet | Built in 1920

Unique 4 bedroom townhome located just a short drive from Boston + minutes to Assembly and The Fellsway! This spacious home boasts character and features a Chef's kitchen complete with a quartz countertop and breakfast bar, stainless steel appliances and good-sized pantry! Head down the hall towards the living area that overflows with natural lighting from the numerous windows that outline the room, with French doors that lead you to the home-office. The formal dining area offers 3-bay windows and a built in China cabinet and is perfect for hosting meals with loved ones. Enjoy your morning coffee overlooking the fenced-in, landscaped backyard from the private deck off the kitchen. Two bedrooms also reside on the first floor, each with ample closet space and share a full bath. Retire to the master suite and relax in one of the many sitting areas, complete with soaking tub, walk-in shower, wetbar and heated marble floors. Off-street parking as well! Make this your next home!

For open house information, contact Jeffrey Martin, Keller Williams Realty Boston Northwest at 978-369-5775