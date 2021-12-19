ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Urban home ownership in Boston? These condos are on the market

Boston Times
Boston Times
 2 days ago

(BOSTON, MA) There’s no better match for a buyer looking for the best of Boston’s vibrant urban living than a condo - and no better way to try one on for size than browsing our listings and selecting one or more to tour.

With landscaping and building maintenance taken care of, a condo gives you some of the freedom normally associated with an apartment, while retaining many of the investment qualities of a home.

Check out these units selected from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=101Bvp_0dR62Qi300

319 A St Unit 210, Boston-Seaport District, 02210

0 Bed 1 Bath | $550,000 | Condominium | 462 Square Feet | Built in 2016

Enjoy sophisticated loft living in the sought after contemporary A Street Lofts. A converted Brick & Beam warehouse recently turned residential, (2016). A chic dramatic loft w soaring 13' beam & wood ceilings, 6- 9' tall, sunny South facing, windows, orig centuries old restored wooden timbers, exposed brick, & wide plank flrs. The open, flex floor flr-plan maxes every inch of space. This fab studio, (easily add a sliding barn door for a priv 1 bdrm space!), has all the character of a true industrial loft w all the luxury of a modern luxe condo, Stunning open kitchen w black stone counters, Lrg white rectangular tiled backsplash, Bosch S/S appliances & custom ebony / gray wood flooring throughout complement this amazing space. Large as new bath w slate style floor, white subway tiled shower stall w glass door & hand held fixture. Custom closet, W/D, C/AC, huge common Roof Deck w 2 gas grills & skyline views, welcoming lounge, priv strg, secure bike strg & prkg avail in local garages

For open house information, contact Robb Cohen, Engel & Volkers Boston at 617-936-4194

Copyright © 2021 Engel & Völkers. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-EV-MPN72904604)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TjQga_0dR62Qi300

30 Daniels Street, Malden, 02148

1 Bed 1 Bath | $325,000 | Condominium | 731 Square Feet | Built in 1986

Come check out this modern and meticulously maintained top floor unit at the professionally managed Stone Gables condo complex. Updated kitchen with large breakfast bar, granite countertop, maple cabinets. Wood flooring in the living room and hall way. One large bedroom over looking the swimming pool, plenty of closet spaces, one deeded parking spot. The complex has fitness center, outdoor pool, barbecue area, elevators, a state of the art entry lobby and security system all included as part the HOA. Close proximity to Malden Center, public transportation, restaurants, shopping and route 1. Outdoor lovers will appreciate two nearby parks for greenspace in the city and a bike trail for easy access to the T Station. Recent completed capital improvement projects covered new roof, new heating system, new paint and carpeting in all common areas. HOA fee also includes AC, heat, and hot water.

For open house information, contact Anita Chen, Keller Williams Realty at 781-843-3200

Copyright © 2021 MLS Property Information Network Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MLSPIN-72917826)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JJnAD_0dR62Qi300

50-56 Broadlawn Park, Boston, 02467

2 Beds 2 Baths | $465,000 | Condominium | 1,165 Square Feet | Built in 1974

Recently renovated 2 bed/2 bath condo in premium Chestnut Hill Location! New designer kitchen featuring Echelon cabinets, granite countertops, mosaic tile backsplash, recessed lighting, & engineered hardwood flooring. New windows and slider leading to a private & tranquil balcony overlooking the pool and grounds. Natural light pours into the house, enhancing the open concept layout & spacious living room w/high ceilings and recessed lighting.  2 oversized bedrooms including an ensuite main bedroom with fully renovated bathroom.  The main bathroom offers Bosch shower door, Bertch vanity and stylish tile work.   Additionally, there is 1 deeded parking space and storage. Professionally managed building with an in-ground pool & new laundry facilities. Tremendous location with easy access to shopping & restaurants at Chestnut Hill Square, The Street, and Medical Centers. Live close to the action while easily being able to unplug and reconnect with nature.

For open house information, contact O'Connor & Highland, Keller Williams Realty Boston-Metro | Back Bay at 617-542-0012

Copyright © 2021 MLS Property Information Network Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MLSPIN-72895226)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QdTEL_0dR62Qi300

32 Kenmere Rd, Medford, 02155

4 Beds 2 Baths | $689,000 | Condominium | 1,589 Square Feet | Built in 1920

Unique 4 bedroom townhome located just a short drive from Boston + minutes to Assembly and The Fellsway! This spacious home boasts character and features a Chef's kitchen complete with a quartz countertop and breakfast bar, stainless steel appliances and good-sized pantry! Head down the hall towards the living area that overflows with natural lighting from the numerous windows that outline the room, with French doors that lead you to the home-office. The formal dining area offers 3-bay windows and a built in China cabinet and is perfect for hosting meals with loved ones. Enjoy your morning coffee overlooking the fenced-in, landscaped backyard from the private deck off the kitchen. Two bedrooms also reside on the first floor, each with ample closet space and share a full bath. Retire to the master suite and relax in one of the many sitting areas, complete with soaking tub, walk-in shower, wetbar and heated marble floors. Off-street parking as well! Make this your next home!

For open house information, contact Jeffrey Martin, Keller Williams Realty Boston Northwest at 978-369-5775

Copyright © 2021 MLS Property Information Network Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MLSPIN-72896044)

See more property details

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
restonnow.com

Boston Properties: Reston’s urban market ‘dramatically’ outperforms

Boston Properties’ CEO Doug Linde says that Reston’s urban market is dramatically outperforming other areas. In a quarterly earnings call, Line said that the community’s urban market core is under 10 percent vacant, bringing in starting rents in the high 50s and 60s gross. The company’s Reston...
RESTON, VA
northbaybusinessjournal.com

Napa Vault project brings condo ownership concept to self-storage marketplace

Serving a range of uses from safeguarding wine to protecting a boat, Napa Vault, a Storage Tech, Inc. company located at 1055 Soscol Ferry Road in Napa, is selling customizable “storage condos” in two sizes — 20 by 48 feet and 24 by 48 feet — that the company says can be configured for a variety of uses.
NAPA, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts Business
Local
Massachusetts Real Estate
Boston, MA
Business
Boston, MA
Real Estate
City
Boston, MA
Boston Magazine

On the Market: A Newly Converted Industrial Condo in Fort Point

You can be the first owner of this trendy brick-and-beam mid-rise unit. Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood happenings, and more. Price: $799,000. Size: 844 square feet. Bedrooms: 1. Bathrooms: 1. In a neighborhood like Fort Point, it’s hard to think of...
BOSTON, MA
stuartfloridarealestatenews.com

Crestwood Townhome Condos December 2021 Market Report

Crestwood Townhome Condos December 2021 Market Report. There are no townhomes available for purchase in the Crestwood subdivision in December 2021. There are also no townhomes currently under contract. In the past 12 months, 7 Crestwood townhome-condos have sold. The sales prices ranged from $227,500 up to $279,000. This works...
REAL ESTATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Urban Living#Restaurants#Recessed Lighting#Fitness#Ma#Brick Beam#Lrg#Strg Prkg#Engel Volkers Boston#Stone Gables
mansionglobal.com

One of Oldest Homes in Montecito, California, Hits Market for $8.5 Million

A more than century-old, iconic home in Montecito, California, that was once home to singer, actress and activist Lena Horne, has come onto the market for $8.5 million. Known as “El Molino Estate” (Spanish for “The Mill”), the property was built in 1893 as an olive crushing mill to produce olive oil and other olive oil products, according to the listing with Maureen McDermut and Maureen Martinez of Sotheby’s International Realty, posted Wednesday.
REAL ESTATE
popville.com

November 2021 Home/Condo Sales

Thanks as always to realtor Kevin Wood for compiling this monthly list of home/condo sales for PoPville. Click below on “November 2021 Sales” for the full list of sales in PDF and excel formats. November 2021 Sales (PDF) November 2021 Sales (Excel)
REAL ESTATE
homestratosphere.com

14 Types of Vacation Homes and Ownership Options

We had been looking for a vacation home for a few years. We’ve looked at and even made offers on several types of vacation homes. Initially, we sought out lakefront properties. Then we looked into a ski resort property at Whistler. When the smoke cleared, we ended up with a boat access waterfront cabin on a fjord just outside of Vancouver, BC. It’s like being on a lake but it’s saltwater. Most importantly, it takes only 40 minutes or so to get to from our main house… 30 minutes of which is by boat (which we dock at a close-by marina). We’re thrilled with how our vacation house hunt ended up. It’s the perfect Spring, Summer and early Fall vacation property for us.
TRAVEL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Country
China
stuartfloridarealestatenews.com

Windjammer Waterfront Condos December 2021 Market Report

Windjammer Waterfront Condos December 2020 Market Report. As of December 2021, there is only 1 condo on the market in the Windjammer Yacht Club of Stuart FL. The list price is $307,000 which equals $257.77 per sq. ft. of living area. There are 2 condos currently under contract (pending sales)....
STUART, FL
urbanturf.com

A Look at the Boutique Condos Selling in the Downtown DC Market

This fall, three centrally located, downtown boutique properties have become hot commodities for DC's condo buyers. Located in Adams Morgan, Logan Circle and Mount Vernon, the properties boast both stunning design features and unique interior qualities. While residences are still available at these new developments, units are moving quickly. To...
HOME & GARDEN
connectcre.com

Boston Sets the Pace in US for Office Market Recovery

Boston led the country in office market recovery in October thanks to a high number of tenants in the market and strong leasing activity, according to CBRE’s monthly “Pulse of U.S. Office Demand” report. “The life science industry was once again a strong driver in Boston’s recovery,...
REAL ESTATE
themreport.com

Home Ownership Still a Goal for Most Amid Rising Prices

CoreLogic’s latest Home Price Index (HPI) and HPI Forecast for October 2021 revealed that home prices increased by 18% year-over-year, the highest level seen since the index was started 45 years ago. However, on a monthly basis home prices grew by 1.2% since September; a slower pace than has been...
REAL ESTATE
bostonagentmagazine.com

Massachusetts home, condo sales decline significantly in November

November brought significant declines to the Bay State’s single-family home and condo sales. Despite those declines, median prices continued to climb and set records. The Warren Group’s Massachusetts Sales Report for November 2021 found single-family home sales fell 7.8% to 5,366 from 5,819 a year ago. Compared to November 2019, however, home sales were up 16%.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
mpamag.com

Overcoming the biggest roadblock toward home ownership

Soaring home prices have yielded a boon to homeowners’ tapping equity on their properties for a myriad of reasons – from paying for a child’s college tuition to remodeling. But for would-be homebuyers, skyrocketing values have made it difficult to get enough cash together for a decent down payment.
REAL ESTATE
mansionglobal.com

A Loft Penthouse in SoHo Owned by a ‘Million Dollar Listing New York’ Star

With three exposures, 14 new windows and five skylights, this loft penthouse owned by Steve Gold, a star of Bravo’s “Million Dollar Listing New York,” is flooded with bright natural light. “It gets crazy great light,” said Mr. Gold, of Corcoran, who would represent himself in the...
Boston Times

Boston Times

Boston, MA
171
Followers
633
Post
8K+
Views
ABOUT

With Boston Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy