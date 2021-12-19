Take a look at these homes on the Sarasota market now

(Sarasota, FL) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Sarasota than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

2137 Kingsdown Drive, Sarasota, 34240 4 Beds 3 Baths | $950,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,365 Square Feet | Built in 2006

You will LOVE the Unique Custom Built Design, Size and Structure of this home! The Palette of colors in & out, is both warm and bold. A perfect blend of Elegance & Functional Open Living Space! The 1 acre yard is an Oasis of beautiful landscaping from front to back! Fenced backyard w/ lush flora & dense hedges for the Ultimate Privacy from the outside World! Nighttime Stars are Breathtaking!!! An abundance of bright natural light throughout. High ceilings & Octagonal Grand Foyer await your arrival! Granite countertops, 2 islands, wood cabinets, tile backsplash, SS appliances, walk -in pantry & storage make the Kitchen very appealing. 2 Newer Carrier HVAC Systems; 1 of two newer Hot Water Tanks; Newly Painted & Re-Screened Lanai Pool Cage, plus so much more. With 16', 14', 12' & 10' ceilings and 4 full WALLS of Sliding Glass Doors opening to the pool, making the home open & airy. Split Floor Plan with Main Suite looking out to the Heated Pool in west wing and 3 Beds in east wing. A possible optional 5th Bdrm. where the office is. The backyard, patio, lanai & pool are Extremely Private! Perfect for Entertaining! Come home to your quiet Oasis!

2067 Sun Home Str, Sarasota, 34231 1 Bed 1 Bath | $185,000 | Single Family Residence | 577 Square Feet | Built in 2021

GREAT OPPORTUNITY TO OWN A BRAND NEW HOME IN THE HEART OF SARASOTA AND 1.4 MILES FROM SIESTA KEY!!! THERE ARE 65 RESTAURANTS, BARS AND SHOPS 1000 FEET FROM THIS HOME! JUST PARK YOUR VEHICLE IN YOUR BRAND NEW COVERED CARPORT AND START EXPLORING THIS FABULOUS SHOPPING AREA. WASHER AND DRYER HOOKUP FOR FULL SIZE APPLIANCES INSIDE THE HOME IN A LAUNDRY CLOSET! NICE SIZED LOT! THIS IS A PRIVATE GATED COMMUNITY!! THE HOME OWNERS ASSOCIATION (HOA) IS VERY LOW:$175/MONTH AND IT INCLUDES YOUR WATER BILL, YOUR SEWER, YOUR TRASH, YOUR LARGE HEATED COMMUNITY POOL, LARGE BEAUTIFUL OUTDOOR GRILL AND LARGE BARBQUE AREA, YOUR COMMUNITY HOT TUB AND YOUR GROUND MAINTENANCE!!! NO OTHER FEES!!! YOU HAVE A ONE YEAR WARRANTY ON THIS BRAND NEW HOME!!! THE HOME IS ABSOLUTELY GORGEOUS! IT WILL NOT LAST!! HURRY UP AND MAKE THIS YOURS!!

183 4Th St E, Nokomis, 34275 2 Beds 1 Bath | $49,900 | Mobile Home | 630 Square Feet | Built in None

SPACIOUS, BRIGHT, UPDATED HOME IN A PERFECT LOCATION. ON A CUD-E-SAC, LARGE YARD, NO NEIGHBORS BEHIND HOME. LOCATED 2 MILES TO THE BEST BEACHES. BONUS; WALKING DISTANCE TO THE REFRESHING POOL/CLUBHOUSE. *Pet and Motorcycle friendly Park. Mobile Homes are in High demand, An affordable way to Live a Desirable Florida Lifestyle. we help to make this process easy and convenient, in the comfort of your own home. Whether a Winter Home/ Permanent Resident or Rental opportunity - Its a WIN. Now more than ever Mobile homes are being purchased 'sight unseen' due to Covid-19 virus, safety and restricted travel. Call today! Perfect Location. Beautiful Home with 2 Bedrooms, 1 Full Bathroom, A wonderful Open Floor plan, spacious living/ dining areas and a classy Upgraded Kitchen. Attractive Curb appeal. beautifully landscaped. Large front Screened-In Lanai, under Carport an attached Utility Shed. freshly painted Interior and exterior in cool Coastal tones. This home has been Very well maintained inside and out. Updates include: New Sub-flooring and Laminate Flooring installed throughout. New stainless-steel Kitchen Appliances including a Refrigerator (with water and ice maker) Stove top/ Oven, new Faucet with double sink. Beautiful New kitchen cabinets and counter -tops. All New Furniture for the Living room, Dining and Master Bedroom recently delivered Sept 2021.(tags still attached) Master bedroom has a New Queen Bedroom set with new Mattress Cover. All new Kitchen Plates, Silverware. Linens, Master Bathroom was updated with New flooring, Vanity, Walk-in shower and a comfort height commode. The list goes on... *PALM TREES, BEAUTIFUL BLUE SKIES, SUNSHINY DAYS AND FRIENDLY NEIGHBORS. ITS ALL HERE! LAKE VILLAGE MOBILE HOME PARK, NOKOMIS FL. 55+ PARK/COMMINITY THATS SAFE AND FRIENDLY. Daily activities and events Plus all the Wonderful Amenities to enjoy. A Refreshing in ground swimming pool, heated Jacuzzi, Fitness Center, Laundry Facility, Putt-Putt golf, library, billiards room, large Clubhouse, Boccie Ball, Horse shoes, communal garden with vegetables and fruit. Couple Tiki Picnic areas with BBQ grills. Lakes to fish in. Onsite RV and Boat Storage. **2 miles from the best Gulf Coast Beaches. 1/2 mile to the amazing 'Legacy Bike trail' Great restaurants, medical facilities, hospitals, shopping, it's all here! Base Monthly Lot fee is $820. This includes weekly lawn maintenance, weekly waste and yard pick-up Plus, all the wonderful amenities the park offers. . (Not including water/ sewer or taxes)

4579 Atwood Cay Circle, Sarasota, 34233 2 Beds 2 Baths | $339,000 | Condominium | 1,350 Square Feet | Built in 1984

**NEW AC SYSTEM JUST INSTALLED** Be ready to enjoy the Florida lifestyle in this spacious two bedroom two bath, 1350 sq. ft. maintenance free villa in a 55+ active community, with a two car attached garage and a perfect lake view. You’ll be just minutes away from the great restaurants and art galleries of downtown Sarasota, Doctors Hospital, not to mention the famous Siesta Key Beach, Lido Beach, and of course St. Armand’s Circle. If you’re looking for a second Florida home or a full-time residence you’ll find this move-in ready Villa a perfect choice. Sold AS IS, turn-key, all furnishing included. Just bring your swimsuit and sandals!

