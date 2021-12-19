Step into home ownership in Shreveport with one of these condos

(SHREVEPORT, LA) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, these Shreveport condominiums offer a unique value proposition. Especially in a hot housing market, they offer a more affordable entry to the housing market, blended with the chance to live in a managed building while still building equity.

With locations at the heart of trendy neighborhoods and close to vibrant, bustling street scenes, condos combine desirable aspects of apartment living with the certainty and investment qualities of a traditional home.

Check out these units selected from our classifieds:

3820 Fairfield Avenue, Shreveport, 71104 3 Beds 3 Baths | $100,000 | Condominium | 1,464 Square Feet | Built in 1969

3 Bedroom 2.5 Bathroom Condo. All bathrooms have granite vanity tops. Bedrooms have walk-in closets. Includes patio and upstairs balcony. A new air conditioner was recently installed. Great location near shopping, restaurants, and Ochnser LSU Health. Plenty of storage inside of the condo. HOA includes pool access, water utilities, termite and pest control for exterior property, waste management, fence repair and maintenance, on-site laundry facilities, courtesy patrol provided by SPD 7 days a week, and more.

For open house information, contact Matthew Stevens, Titan Property Network LLC at 318-309-7653

3636 Greenacres Drive, Bossier City, 71111 2 Beds 2 Baths | $125,000 | Condominium | 1,297 Square Feet | Built in 1982

Great 2 bedroom, 2 bath townhouse. Ready to move in with fresh paint throughout, new wood floors in living room and both bedrooms. New bath tub in master bath, new tile in upstairs bath. All appliances remain with the home. Roof replaced in 2020. Covered parking right in front of the home! Great neighborhood convenient to shopping, eateries, and medical. Take a look. This could be just what you have been searching for.

For open house information, contact Kelly Burt, Century 21 Elite at 318-746-8000

3100 Fairfield Avenue, Shreveport, 71104 2 Beds 3 Baths | $162,500 | Condominium | 1,187 Square Feet | Built in 1985

PERFECT CONDO FOR MED STUDENT.....CLOSE TO OSHNER HEALTH HOSPITAL. WALKING DISTANCE TO MALL ST. VINCENT. WOOD FLOORS IN LIVING ROOM & DINING ROOM. STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES. GRANITE COUNTERTOPS. CROWN MOLDING. WOOD BURNING FIREPLACE. PRIVATE PATIO OFF KITCHEN GREAT FOR OUTDOOR COOKOUT.

For open house information, contact Donna Webber, Diamond Realty & Associates at 318-746-0011

3636 Greenacres Dr 49U, Bossier City, 71111 1 Bed 1 Bath | $100,000 | Condominium | 702 Square Feet | Built in 2004

Nice one bedroom, one bath condo in gated Carriage Quarters. Spacious living room features inviting fireplace. Work-saver kitchen. Laundry room. Outside storage. Large covered patio. Covered Parking. Convenient to Benton Rd., Airline Dr., Hospital, Shopping, Restaurants & I-220>

For open house information, contact WILLIAM HARRIS, COLDWELL BANKER GOSSLEE at 318-798-2100