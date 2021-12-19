ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shreveport, LA

Step into home ownership in Shreveport with one of these condos

Shreveport Dispatch
Shreveport Dispatch
 2 days ago

(SHREVEPORT, LA) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, these Shreveport condominiums offer a unique value proposition. Especially in a hot housing market, they offer a more affordable entry to the housing market, blended with the chance to live in a managed building while still building equity.

With locations at the heart of trendy neighborhoods and close to vibrant, bustling street scenes, condos combine desirable aspects of apartment living with the certainty and investment qualities of a traditional home.

Check out these units selected from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tcMws_0dR62NJ600

3820 Fairfield Avenue, Shreveport, 71104

3 Beds 3 Baths | $100,000 | Condominium | 1,464 Square Feet | Built in 1969

3 Bedroom 2.5 Bathroom Condo. All bathrooms have granite vanity tops. Bedrooms have walk-in closets. Includes patio and upstairs balcony. A new air conditioner was recently installed. Great location near shopping, restaurants, and Ochnser LSU Health. Plenty of storage inside of the condo. HOA includes pool access, water utilities, termite and pest control for exterior property, waste management, fence repair and maintenance, on-site laundry facilities, courtesy patrol provided by SPD 7 days a week, and more.

For open house information, contact Matthew Stevens, Titan Property Network LLC at 318-309-7653

Copyright © 2021 North Texas Real Estate Information Systems, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NTREIS-14665470)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0py1Ii_0dR62NJ600

3636 Greenacres Drive, Bossier City, 71111

2 Beds 2 Baths | $125,000 | Condominium | 1,297 Square Feet | Built in 1982

Great 2 bedroom, 2 bath townhouse. Ready to move in with fresh paint throughout, new wood floors in living room and both bedrooms. New bath tub in master bath, new tile in upstairs bath. All appliances remain with the home. Roof replaced in 2020. Covered parking right in front of the home! Great neighborhood convenient to shopping, eateries, and medical. Take a look. This could be just what you have been searching for.

For open house information, contact Kelly Burt, Century 21 Elite at 318-746-8000

Copyright © 2021 North Texas Real Estate Information Systems, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NTREIS-270021NL)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zLg3u_0dR62NJ600

3100 Fairfield Avenue, Shreveport, 71104

2 Beds 3 Baths | $162,500 | Condominium | 1,187 Square Feet | Built in 1985

PERFECT CONDO FOR MED STUDENT.....CLOSE TO OSHNER HEALTH HOSPITAL. WALKING DISTANCE TO MALL ST. VINCENT. WOOD FLOORS IN LIVING ROOM & DINING ROOM. STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES. GRANITE COUNTERTOPS. CROWN MOLDING. WOOD BURNING FIREPLACE. PRIVATE PATIO OFF KITCHEN GREAT FOR OUTDOOR COOKOUT.

For open house information, contact Donna Webber, Diamond Realty & Associates at 318-746-0011

Copyright © 2021 North Texas Real Estate Information Systems, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NTREIS-14678110)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0s26pV_0dR62NJ600

3636 Greenacres Dr 49U, Bossier City, 71111

1 Bed 1 Bath | $100,000 | Condominium | 702 Square Feet | Built in 2004

Nice one bedroom, one bath condo in gated Carriage Quarters. Spacious living room features inviting fireplace. Work-saver kitchen. Laundry room. Outside storage. Large covered patio. Covered Parking. Convenient to Benton Rd., Airline Dr., Hospital, Shopping, Restaurants & I-220>

For open house information, contact WILLIAM HARRIS, COLDWELL BANKER GOSSLEE at 318-798-2100

Copyright © 2021 Fannie Mae. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-FNMA-D2000VZ)

See more property details

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Biden to deliver free tests to battle surging Omicron

WASHINGTON, Dec 21 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden announced on Tuesday more federal vaccination and testing sites to tackle a surge in COVID-19 driven by the Omicron variant, and said 500 million free at-home rapid tests will be available to Americans starting in January. Biden offered both a warning...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Shreveport, LA
Real Estate
Local
Louisiana Business
City
Shreveport, LA
Shreveport, LA
Business
Local
Louisiana Real Estate
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Condos#Restaurants#Home Ownership#Housing Market#Ochnser Lsu Health#Hoa#Spd 7 Days#Oshner Health Hospital#Molding
NBC News

FDA approves first injectable HIV prevention drug

The Food and Drug Administration has approved the first long-acting injectable medication for use as pre-exposure prevention, or PrEP, against HIV, the agency announced Monday. Apretude, the new drug, is an injectable given every two months as an alternative to HIV prevention pills, like Truvada and Descovy, which have been...
HEALTH
Shreveport Dispatch

Shreveport Dispatch

Shreveport, LA
457
Followers
591
Post
41K+
Views
ABOUT

With Shreveport Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy