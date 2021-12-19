Take a look at these Syracuse condominiums on the market now

(SYRACUSE, NY) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, these Syracuse condominiums offer a unique value proposition. Especially in a hot housing market, they offer a more affordable entry to the housing market, blended with the chance to live in a managed building while still building equity.

With landscaping and building maintenance taken care of, a condo gives you some of the freedom normally associated with an apartment, while retaining many of the investment qualities of a home.

Take a look at these units on the market in Syracuse, pulled from our classifieds:

5102 Black Hawk Circle, Liverpool, 13088 2 Beds 2 Baths | $199,900 | Condominium | 1,178 Square Feet | Built in 1999

Beautifully maintained patio home on a quiet cul-de-sac. Walk through the front door to open concept living. Stunning hardwood flooring throughout living area. Breakfast bar opens to eating area with palladium window. Livingroom features gas fireplace and cathedral ceilings. 1st floor master bedroom with spacious en suite bath and walk-in closet. Enjoy the private tree-lined backyard from the four-season sunroom. 1st floor laundry room off entry. 2 car garage with plenty of storage space. Clean, dry, full basement awaits your updates. No HOA Fees! Super convenient location – Wegmans! In the event of multiple offers, sellers request all offers due by Monday 12/13 at 7 pm.

77 Watertree Drive, East Syracuse, 13057 2 Beds 1 Bath | $94,500 | Condominium | 848 Square Feet | Built in 1970

Watertree Condo that is on the middle floor, 2 bedrooms, Kitchen has newer stove/oven, sink, faucet, countertops. Updated glass slider to balcony looking onto private, woods. Cabinets in good shape, newer laminate flooring in foyer, kitchen, & hallway to the bedrooms. Full bath is nice, and has a updated "Bath Fitter" surround. Both bedrooms are generous in side and have double closets. Big linen closet too !! Laundry is coin operated. Big, storage closet is by common laundry area. Easy, care free living with HOA taking care of all exterior maintenance, shoveling, plowing, lawn care. Reduced home insurance cost. Summertime enjoy the pool, and tennis courts. Can use club house for your private party !! Just 1 mile from Rt 481 and 2 miles to the Thruway exit. Great Community !!! Take a walk and view the many small ponds and pretty, mowed grass areas through out the property !!

320 Cameco Circle, Liverpool, 13090 2 Beds 2 Baths | $114,900 | Condominium | 1,072 Square Feet | Built in 1977

Why rent when you can own? Do not miss your opportunity to enjoy all that beautiful Grenadier Village has to offer. This community is perfect for the most active lifestyle you have access to boat launch, tennis courts, and pools to name a few. This 2 bedroom one and half bath condo comes complete with basement, garage, and deck. Let the HOA work for you. Those services include lawn care, snow removal, exterior maintenance and water.

401 Barnstable Court, Camillus, 13031 3 Beds 3 Baths | $149,900 | Condominium | 1,318 Square Feet | Built in 1979

Welcome to this amazing end unit condo located in Weatheridge, Spring Hill. This unit comes with a carport and additional parking. Front walkway leads you the front door or separate deck area which is perfect for entertaining. Hardwood flooring throughout the first floor, a good sized kitchen with ceramic tile flooring and a sliding door to access the deck. Dining area is off of the kitchen. Living room has a large window overlooking the backyard, gas fireplace with a mantle. First floor 1/2 bathroom includes washer and dryer. Second floor has three nice sized bedrooms. Master bed room has a half bath, great closet space and can fit a king sized bed. Full bath located between the two additional bedrooms. Outside living space has a privacy door and a small shed for storage. Spring Hill Condos includes an in ground swimming pool, tennis courts, parking and exterior common areas. Included in the HOA dues is snow removal, lawn care, water and garbage removal.

