Take a look at these Lakeland condominiums on the market now

(LAKELAND, FL) It’s easy to think of the equity of home ownership and the ease of living in a managed building as being mutually exclusive — but these Lakeland condos offer the best of both worlds.

With locations at the heart of trendy neighborhoods and close to vibrant, bustling street scenes, condos combine desirable aspects of apartment living with the certainty and investment qualities of a traditional home.

These Lakeland condos have been selected from our classified listings:

2025 Sylvester Road, Lakeland, 33803 2 Beds 2 Baths | $229,900 | Condominium | 1,605 Square Feet | Built in 1984

Beautiful Condo completely renovated in 2019. Kimberlea Condominiums is in the heart of Lakeland with close proximity to the Polk Parkway, with quick access for Tampa or Orlando. This 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath Condominium boasts 1,605 sq ft living area with a wonderful floor plan to meet all of your needs. The Condo features a foyer, spacious living & dining area, master suite, and guest BR, split floor plan The kitchen appliances, windows, all cabinets throughout, flooring, fixtures, all new doors, new insulation, seeded glass in kitchen cabinets doors, reverse osmosis water system, upgraded cordless blinds and more part of the remodel in 2019. The master bedroom features 2 walk-in closets, french glass pocket door to the back FL room. Back FL room floor was raised in remodel for a level transition of rooms. The Master and Guest bathrooms were completely redone from tile, cabinets, to the fixtures. This home is perfect for the owner desiring maintenance-free living the Condo life provides. Inside laundry/utility room with a washer and dryer. Enjoy relaxing or entertaining on the nice open lanai among the surrounding trees and landscaping. Community Features Include cable tv, sewer, trash, water, recreational and common areas insurance, exterior grounds maintenance, community pool, tennis, shuffleboard, and recreational room. This Condo is a must-see! This home will not last long on the market! Schedule your showing today before it is too late!

1118 Waterfall Lane, Lakeland, 33803 3 Beds 3 Baths | $280,000 | Condominium | 1,918 Square Feet | Built in 1997

Welcome home! You will absolutely love your maintenance free home located on a quiet cul de sac in the beautiful community of Stonewater. Lakeland Square Mall, Publix, health care, and access to I-4 via the Polk Parkway are all just minutes away. This cheerful, immaculately maintained dwelling offers lots of natural light, lofty ceilings and lots of storage space along with spacious bedrooms and ample sized walk-in closets. The monthly maintenance fee covers: the use & maintenance of both gates; the use and maintenance of the Clubhouse/Pool/Heated Hot Tub; the use and maintenance of the Dog Park; Onsite Management Salary; Reserves for Reroofing, Re-Painting, Re-paving of Roads and numerous additional common elements; Water, Platinum package Cable TV, high speed internet with 3 HD boxes; Pest Control-inside and outside of unit; Insurance on Exterior of Building; Repairs to Exterior of Building; all unit and common ground maintenance which includes - mowing, weeding, edging. mulching, spraying, fertilization and landscaping. **Please note: Sellers cannot close before the end of March. NO SIGN. Make your appointment today!

4 El Recodo, Lakeland, 33813 4 Beds 3 Baths | $269,900 | Condominium | 2,444 Square Feet | Built in 1973

Move in ready! Completely renovated 2,444 sq foot 4 BR, 2.5 BA townhome located in one of Lakeland’s most desirable, maintenance free, waterfront communities. This home features lots of natural light and white washer pecky Cypresswood. You’ll have a bright and open living and dining room area with new flooring and lighting, which is great for entertaining. Huge, completely remodeled and gorgeous kitchen with new cabinets, new granite counter tops, new lighting, new sink and faucet, and stainless-steel appliances with an adjoining open dinette or family room area - all with new water-resistant laminate flooring. Inside laundry room and half bath off the kitchen. Upstairs bath updated with a new walk-in shower, cabinets, toilet and lighting. The master tub was recently re-tiled. Upstairs you also have brand new carpeting. The enormous master bedroom has oversized closets, plus a separate, private dressing room with additional closets or use it for a nursery. The 3 guest bedrooms are all a great size and have large closets. Lots of storage space throughout this house! Sit and sip your morning coffee on the landscaped front patio behind your own with privacy wall, that opens up to a truly park-like setting. There is a two-car carport with lockable utility room. The house has been replumbed in the last year with all new PEX-A supply lines, new valves, new PVC drain pipes from the two upstairs baths and a new water heater. Recently updated ADT security system. Casa Loma is located on the south shore of Scott Lake consisting of 24 acres of park-like grounds. There are 2 pools, tennis courts, a playground, a clubhouse, walking paths and a new boat dock. Bring your boat to this water front community. You can tie your boat to the new dock and water-ski, fish, or take friends on the lake. Come home and live the Casa Loma Lifestyle today!

1130 N Lake Parker Avenue, Lakeland, 33805 2 Beds 2 Baths | $139,000 | Condominium | 1,120 Square Feet | Built in 1975

Beautiful MOVE-IN READY 2/2 condo with a great view of the community pool and Lake Parker! BRAND NEW VINYL PLANK FLOORING! The ENTIRE INTERIOR HAS BEEN FRESHLY PAINTED too! BRAND NEW PLUMBING THROUGHOUT! The enclosed back patio with newer tile flooring creates the perfect spot to relax and sightsee from the comfort of your own home. The. master bedroom can also access this the patio/Florida room. The kitchen has been updated with a brand new, stainless refrigerator and solid oak wood cabinets. The stove and the dishwasher are in like-new condition, and the over-sized microwave is included as well. There's a walk-in pantry with ample storage space! You'll love the breakfast bar that looks over the dining room and creates an open feel. Off the kitchen is a laundry room with cabinets and a counter and lots of storage space. The two bedrooms have new vinyl plank flooring, and each have their own full bathroom and lighted ceiling fans. The master bedroom has a large walk-in closet and a sink and large vanity, just outside the shower and toilet area, which has been beautifully updated. The second bedroom has a Murphy bed with built-in shelves and cabinets, as well as a large closet. Bathroom two has a large vanity sink, and a tub/shower combo with a sliding door enclosure and grab bars. The family room and dining room have lighted ceiling fans, as well as a large picture window that faces south and allows the natural light in to brighten up the condo. This 55+ community is 5 minutes from Lakeland Regional Medical Center, 10 minutes from Downtown Lakeland, and there's an endless list of popular local restaurants and grocery close by. Amenities in this community include: a community pool, clubhouse, grill and screened-in picnic area, several dog-walking areas, tennis, shuffleboard, and lakeside views. Call today for your personal tour!

