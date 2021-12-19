Condo-hunt Pensacola: See what’s on the market now

(PENSACOLA, FL) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, these Pensacola condominiums offer a unique value proposition. Especially in a hot housing market, they offer a more affordable entry to the housing market, blended with the chance to live in a managed building while still building equity.

With landscaping and building maintenance taken care of, a condo gives you some of the freedom normally associated with an apartment, while retaining many of the investment qualities of a home.

Check out these units selected from our classifieds:

1390 Ft Pickens Rd, Pensacola Beach, 32561 2 Beds 2 Baths | $545,000 | Condominium | 1,356 Square Feet | Built in 1990

This lovely sound front unit is located in the Palm Beach Club complex at the west end of Pensacola Beach. It is a gated community offering breathtaking views of both the gulf and sound, a sound front pool and sandy beach, covered parking spaces, and elevators to the outside balcony walkways. Upon entering the unit you either walk upstairs to the large living area or downstairs to the bedrooms, baths and laundry area. The living room has vaulted ceilings and magnificent views of Santa Rosa Sound. Enjoy the beautiful sunsets from either of your two decks overlooking the sound. The bedrooms have new wood -look porcelain tile floors. This unit is sold completely furnished down to the silverware and board games with exception of some personal art items and books. With the best of two worlds, you can cross the street to swim in the gulf or go out back to the sound. Relax at the refreshing pool or kayak/paddle board from the sound side beach. The unit has two covered parking spaces and a storage box under the building. The complex has areas to grill and to walk your dog. Palm Beach Club is just steps away from historic Ft. Pickens and Gulf Island National Seashore. There is a snorkeling reef located in the sound just west of the buildings and bike/walking paths run along the road to the core. Pull your boat or jet ski up out back. Don't miss your opportunity to own a piece of paradise at this stunning Pensacola Beach location!

14799 Perdido Key Dr, Perdido Key, 32507 4 Beds 5 Baths | $3,050,000 | Condominium | 4,505 Square Feet | Built in 2021

This is a one of a kind condo that has ALL of the bells and whistles and there is nothing like it anywhere near here! The project butts up to two miles of State Park enabling the owner to enjoy uninhibited sunsets and virgin footprints in the sand to the west. 21 stories, one unit per floor and only 19 residences. This will be the first residential condo in the area to offer the City Lift Puzzle Parking System and View Dynamic Glass. Each residence receives two assigned parking spots. Press the fob on your key ring and your car(s) will be ready when you arrive downstairs. The View Dynamic Glass is an intelligent window that reduces energy consumption, adjusts to the environment and allows natural light to come in. It also eliminates the need for any window treatments. State of the art kitchen featuring Quartz countertops, and Thermador, Bosch and Scotsman appliances. Amenities include an elevated outdoor infinity pool and a heated indoor pool with jacuzzi, fitness center, theater, lounge for entertaining, grilling area, dog run with artificial eco-grass, bicycle racks and more! This is a whole new level of luxury for this part of the Gulf Coast! Here is a link to it ... https://app.agentshield.com/go/29763?as=BgYyzNRqXdY%3D NEED NOT BE BUILT

645 Lost Key Dr, Perdido Key, 32507 2 Beds 2 Baths | $385,000 | Condominium | 1,485 Square Feet | Built in 2007

Step into this unfurnished 2BR/2BA + BONUS ROOM condo located in San Anton at Lost Key Golf and Beach Resort available to make your very own! The open floorplan features an EXTRA SPACE that is perfect for RELAXING AND UNWINDING after a long day at the BEACH or POOL and EXTRA ROOM that makes for a fabulous den, home office or EXTRA ACCOMMODATIONS for overnight guests. The spacious kitchen comes equipped with matching appliances, GRANITE COUNTERTOPS and an extended breakfast bar that offers plenty of seating. The living room and master bedroom have access to the over-sized SCREENED IN BALCONY which overlooks the golf course and Intracoastal Waterway. The lavish master features a spilt dual vanity, TILED stand up shower, and walk in closet. This residence comes with a downstairs CLIMATE-CONTROLLED storage closet and an outdoor ASSIGNED PARKING SPOT with guest parking available. Additional bonuses include: carpet replacement in 2019 and HVAC serviced in 2021. The GATED Lost Key resort is built around an 18-hole ARNOLD PALMER Championship Golf Course, complete with clubhouse and golf shop. San Anton harbors its own PRIVATE POOL and BBQ area, yet you still have access to the large community pool, entertainment area, and fitness center located in Lost Key Golf and Beach Resort. At Lost Key you will enjoy access to an ARRAY OF AMENITIES, including a complementary shuttle service to the Beach and Pool Club! The Beach and Pool Club, LOCATED DIRECTLY ON THE GULF OF MEXICO, features a full bar with lunch and snack menus, BEACH ACCESS to Perdido Key's white sand beaches, along with beach chair service! Whether looking for your next RENTAL INVESTMENT or looking to START LIVING THE RESORT LIFESTYLE, San Anton #205 is the condo for YOU!

13575 Sandy Key Dr, Perdido Key, 32507 2 Beds 2 Baths | $500,000 | Condominium | 1,204 Square Feet | Built in 1984

Look at this charming 2 bedroom/2 bath WATER VIEW condo! The spacious kitchen boasts stainless appliances, granite countertops, and a breakfast bar. The living room holds built-ins ready for you to fill with a tv, your favorite books and family portraits. Step out onto your large balcony and spend every evening soaking in the STUNNING panorama sunset on the Gulf of Mexico. Sandy Key Condominiums are within walking distance to Gulf Islands National Seashore, close to shopping and restaurants and minutes away from Pensacola. Are you ready to give this condo a little love and make it yours?

