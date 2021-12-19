ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Check out these townhomes for sale in Boise

Boise Dispatch
 2 days ago

(BOISE, ID) There’s no better match for a buyer looking for the best of Boise’s vibrant urban living than a townhouse- and no better way to try one on for size than browsing these listings and selecting one or more to tour.

Along with proximity to urban offerings like restaurants, art galleries and movie theaters, townhomes can entice home owners with lower maintenance requirements overall, thanks to their shared walls and minimal outdoor space.

If you’re on the house-hunt, take a look at this selection of listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1J4Uxd_0dR62H0k00

12226 N Lazy J Lane, Eagle, 83714

3 Beds 2 Baths | $598,000 | Townhouse | 1,607 Square Feet | Built in 2020

Foothill View Lot in maintenance free Tandem Ridge Sub (backs to the Eagle Sports Park). Manhattan Finish pkg - Modern finishes, vaulted ceilings, large windows & covered patio. Kitchen has a 10' quartz peninsula w/ "waterfall" finish, Cafe' appliances, bev ctr, walk in pantry w/ quartz appliance shelf. Master Bath has both Tile&Quarts, dual vanities & frame-less glass shower. Tile 2nd bath. Fireplace with floating hearth & tile. Dual zone high efficiency HVAC. Epoxy Garage flr & all elec. window blinds. HOA maintains all landscape & exterior of homes.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KSIR6_0dR62H0k00

6812 Irving Lane, Boise, 83704

2 Beds 2 Baths | $299,000 | Townhouse | 984 Square Feet | Built in 1982

2-story 2 bed/1.5 bath townhouse. Features include a laminate flooring, fenced-in patio, and breakfast bar. Wood burning fireplace Bathroom/Laundry has tile floors & tiled shower. North facing, fenced back patio area with decking and storage area. The townhouse is an end unit located next to a large common-area lawn shaded by large pine trees. Great location, close to 1-84, Downtown and shopping. BTVA

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eafSf_0dR62H0k00

8705 W Pine Valley Ln., Boise, 83709

3 Beds 3 Baths | $379,900 | Townhouse | 1,427 Square Feet | Built in 2014

Great opportunity for investors or first time home buyers. Hard to find what this home has to offer for under $400k! Ideal location close to schools, shopping, freeway access, mall, and easy commute. Nice upgrades throughout including granite countertops throughout. Attached tandem 2 car garage. Low maintenance living w/ lawn care & exterior maintenance provided by HOA. Community pool & dog park.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3B1rOX_0dR62H0k00

None, Boise, 83704

3 Beds 3 Baths | $455,990 | Townhouse | 2,278 Square Feet | Built in None

The Targhee by Hubble Homes is a new three story townhome plan offering everything you've been dreaming of in your new home. The main floor is bright and open, the kitchen overlooks the dining and great room. The top floor is home to the owner's suite and two additional bedrooms. The bottom floor offers plenty of space for everyone that can even be turned into an optional guest suite.

