In 2015, Tom Holland was put through the wringer to land the role of Spider-Man in Captain America: Civil War. “There were six or seven auditions and callbacks and work sessions and screen tests,” recalls casting director Sarah Finn. “By the time he came in for his final screen test, he knew it and we knew it. We felt it.” Six years (and a few Avengers films) later, Holland is poised to unveil his sixth and most ambitious appearance as the wallcrawler with Spider-Man: No Way Home. The film, opening Dec. 17, combines three generations of Spider-Man movies. It includes previous villains...

MOVIES ・ 5 DAYS AGO