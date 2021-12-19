These houses are for sale in Fayetteville

(FAYETTEVILLE, NC) A house offers an unmatched value proposition: Not only a place to call home, but an investment that lasts.

From stately grounds to bedrooms for the whole family, there’s something for everyone in this mix of units.

Check out these listings from around the Fayetteville area:

104 Antique Court, Fayetteville, 28312 4 Beds 3 Baths | $310,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,707 Square Feet | Built in 2010

Beautiful 2 story home located in Baywood Village on a large cul de sac lot. Country living with easy access to Ft. Bragg, Downtown Fayetteville, & I-95. First floor features a grand 2 story entrance, formal dining room with coffered ceilings, Butler’s Pantry, spacious kitchen with Stainless Steel appliances, large island, adjacent breakfast area, laundry room, 1/2 bathroom, Family room with fireplace. formal living room or office with sliding Farmhouse style door to separate the space. 2nd Floor boasts a Large Master suite with private sitting room with closet, spacious bathroom with separate tub and shower, double vanity, and large walk in closet. Bonus Room with Closet can be used as the 4th Bedroom. Interior paint and flooring less than a year old. 2 Car Garage. You will enjoy entertaining outdoors under the covered front and back porches or find many uses for the expansive oversized concrete patio on the backside of the home.

4546 Davenport Drive, Hope Mills, 28348 3 Beds 2 Baths | $173,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,465 Square Feet | Built in 1994

Calling all buyers to come and fall in love with this meticulous, well kept, charming ranch style home!! Features 3 bedrooms, two baths and LOTS of updates! SS appliances in kitchen. New roof installed in 2015. HVAC in 2016. Water heater in 2019. New floating LVP wood floors throughout and carpet in 2015. Installed Gas Fireplace 2015. Sprinkler system with private well for the irrigation. Above ground pool with wood deck and so much more! Look in docs for the full list of upgrades.

5017 N Sumac Circle, Fayetteville, 28304 6 Beds 2 Baths | $229,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,583 Square Feet | Built in 1962

Come and check this unusual find home! Great for a large family with 6 bedrooms 2 baths brick home & more storage than normally found. This home is 2583 sq ft on one level with new floors throughout the main level. The spacious large family room has a wood burning fireplace and plenty of room for everyone. The kitchen comes with w/Breakfast counter and a large dining room area to seat a dining table for eight people with beautiful antique pine panel. Along with a nice sitting room coming in from the front entrance. Bathrooms are located on the opposite ends of the home. A private office or craft room is located off the large living room with a separate entry door. Also coming into the home from the carport leads you to an oversize laundry room & pantry area or could be /office space/ mudroom. The backyard has a large 25X24 Storage/workshop building w/ storage upstairs in a loaf area. This home was loved and shared by only one family with room to personalize to suit your own taste.

7445 Avila Drive, Fayetteville, 28314 4 Beds 3 Baths | $195,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,758 Square Feet | Built in 1993

This 4 bed/2.5 home is located in the well established and desirable Middle Creek neighborhood. The current owners have maintained every detail both inside and out! Home features an open living space and large eat-in kitchen. Well appointed sunroom takes you from the living area directly out to the inviting fenced-in backyard with so much to enjoy from the large patio, firepit and mature trees. Upstairs there is an owner's ensuite and 2 additional bedrooms. The main floor has a 4th bedroom that could also be a perfect home office or bonus room!Current owners replaced the HVAC and roof in the last 3 years and installed ALL NEW Samsung kitchen appliances in 2021. These are just a few of the MANY improvements this fabulous home has to offer. What a perfect location: only 2 miles from the 295 bypass while still having that quant neighborhood feel. Don't wait, schedule your showing today!

