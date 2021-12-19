Take a look at these homes for sale in Salem

(Salem, OR) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Salem. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

These listings are from our classifieds:

4373 Dover Av Ne, Salem, 97305 2 Beds 1 Bath | $285,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,013 Square Feet | Built in 1957

Accepted Offer with Contingencies. Newly remodeled 2 bedroom, 1 bath home in Labish Village close to I-5 and Keizer Station. Single carport with plenty of parking on the side. Updated siding, roof, paint, flooring with brand new cabinets and counters. Perfect for those who are looking for a starter home or downsize.

5163 Armstrong Av Ne, Salem, 97305 4 Beds 3 Baths | $415,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,662 Square Feet | Built in 2019

Must see this beautiful 4 bed 3 bath home, less than 3 years old! Many updated features including new flooring, carpet, baseboards, grass, patio, fenced in yard and extra overhead storage space in garage. This neighborhood is growing and close to shopping, schools and I5 for all your needs. Don't miss out on this one!

102 Essex (#51) Dr, Aumsville, 97325 3 Beds 2 Baths | $155,000 | Manufactured Home | 1,620 Square Feet | Built in 2004

Accepted Offer with Contingencies. PERFECTION INSIDE AND OUT! 3 Bedrooms with a Den. Seller has maintained and spent heavily on this home in upgrades and improvements. New laminate flooring, New paint inside and trim outside, kitchen cabs refinished. Micro, Range and Refer 2 years old, new 2 inch blinds t/o, $22,000 for Schulder Shower system remodel in GB,New toilets, faucets, sinks, light fixtures, & exhaust fans. New door knobs and New front door .Fenced back yard, UGS, 3 decks, 2 ponds, dwarf fruit trees, 4 seasons of flowers.

3670 48Th Av Ne, Salem, 97305 3 Beds 2 Baths | $399,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,470 Square Feet | Built in 1968

Accepted Offer with Contingencies. Welcome Home! Plenty of Space Inside & Out. MANY, Many updates in this Beautiful house on Large QUARTER ACRE LOT! Newer Kitchen Cabinets with GRANITE countertops, all New light fixtures, modern windows, Paint inside & out, New insulation, all New Plumbing Lines & Tile Show. The HUGE Backyard is PERFECT for Private Enjoyment or Entertaining w/ New Patio cover roofing, Fire Pit, Garden Area and Shed. Need EXTRA Parking or RV Pad ..YOU got it.

