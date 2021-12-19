House-hunt Mobile: What’s on the market

(MOBILE, AL) A house offers an unmatched value proposition: Not only a place to call home, but an investment that lasts.

13260 Ibis Blvd, Spanish Fort, 36527 4 Beds 3 Baths | $490,358 | Single Family Residence | 2,638 Square Feet | Built in None

HIGHLY FUNCTIONAL open floorplan in the fabulous STONEBRIDGE subdivision awaits! The SAVANNAH floorplan built by Truland Homes has it all! Luxury, comfort and practicality at it’s best. Soaring ceilings and hardwood flooring in the foyer welcome you. The elegant formal dining room exudes charm with heavy wainscoting. Ample size great room shines with an abundance of natural light from the 7’ windows. Chefs eat-in kitchen boasts large breakfast nook and TWO work islands! Range and built in microwave and oven are strategically designed to compliment the cabinet and counter space along the wall. Sink is situated in the middle island while the 2nd island has an overhang for additional seating and counterspace. Storage is a breeze with abundant cabinet space! Large pantry with heavy wooden shelving, custom mud bench and large laundry room are all located close to the door leading to the garage. Convenient “tech” center is located off the kitchen and serves as a perfect area for a desk. Full bath with double vanity and 2 bedrooms with spacious closets are situated on this side of the home. Enjoy the view of manicured rear lawn from the large covered patio. Opposing side of the home includes a 3rd guest bedroom with access to a full bath with double vanity and the grandiose master suite. Owners quarters with trey ceiling and crown molding boasts room for heavy furniture and hails a spa-like master bath. Enjoy the lavish master bathroom with oversized garden tub, split double vanities, tiled shower and separate water closet. Enjoy your own private storage space with 2 separate closets, utilized by sturdy wood shelving. Enjoy the community pool, playground, tennis and basketball courts and wiffle ball field! GOLD FORTIFIED, home warranty and Transferable Termite Bond are just a few of the amenities that tie this amazing house together! Completion expected Spring 2022.

For open house information, contact The Dodson Team, Bellator RE & Dev-Eastern Shor at 251-928-0031

34327 Paisley Avenue, Spanish Fort, 36527 3 Beds 2 Baths | $255,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,752 Square Feet | Built in None

Enjoy quiet, peaceful, living in this Gold Fortified home just minutes from the center of Spanish Fort, I-10, Integrity Park, and Spanish Fort Middle and High Schools. Upon entering, to the left of the foyer is a flex space that makes the perfect office, den or playroom. The kitchen is spacious and features an island, and separate breakfast area opening to the family room with cathedral ceiling. The master bedroom features a master bath with dual vanities, separate shower, garden tub and large walk in closet (7x9). The hall features a linen closet and leads to the separate second full bathroom featuring a shower/tub combo. The laundry room is located close to the garage and the second and third bedrooms. Outside enjoy watching your favorite sports team on the back porch. Enjoy the community playground, city sidewalks, underground utilities and walking trail. Buyers or buyer's agent to verify all information deemed important.

For open house information, contact Trident Team, Bellator RE & Dev-Eastern Shor at 251-928-0031

9102 Diamante Blvd, Daphne, 36526 4 Beds 4 Baths | $378,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,785 Square Feet | Built in None

The Camden is 2,785 sq.ft., 4 bed, 3.5 bath, 3 car floorplan. The Camden plan has been exquisitely designed to appeal to families with the most discerning taste. You and your guests will be impressed by the attention to detail and endless features which include granite countertops, crown molding in the tray ceilings, stainless steel appliances, and a modern open floor plan. This model delivers 2 homes for the price of one thanks to the mother-in-law suite perfect for the third generation of the family which includes a bedroom, full bath, walk-in closet, and separate living room. The 3 car garage is ideal for your teenagers car or a workshop for you. This home is a ''Smart Home'', a standard package that includes Kwikset lock, Sky Bell and digital thermostat, all of which are integrated with the Qolsys IQ touch panel and an Echo Dot device. This home is being built to Gold FORTIFIED HomeTM certification (See Sales Representative for details.)

For open house information, contact James Ward D.R. Horton - Baldwin

13088 Monticello Blvd, Spanish Fort, 36527 4 Beds 4 Baths | $343,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,496 Square Feet | Built in None

The Azalea is a two story 2,496 sq.ft., 4 bed, 3.5 bath, 2 car. The Azalea plan has a large bedroom on the first floor. The kitchen is open to the family room and features a breakfast bar. Upstairs are 3 great sized bedrooms with 2 full baths. This home also comes with a large bonus room upstairs perfect for movie night, kids playroom or second living area. A powder bathroom downstairs and a spacious covered back porch make this home ideal for anyone. This home is a ''Smart Home'', a standard package that includes: Kwikset lock, Sky Bell and digital thermostat, all of which are integrated with the Qolsys IQ touch panel and an Echo Dot device. This home is being built to Gold FORTIFIED HomeTM certification (See Sales Representative for details.)

For open house information, contact Lex Joines D.R. Horton - Baldwin