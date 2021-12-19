Step into home ownership with a townhouse in Akron

(AKRON, OH) These Akron townhomes offer the best of urban living. With the vibrancy of a neighborhood scene just around the corner, but the space to do your own thing, they’re a unique combination of youthful energy and grownup flexibility.

Along with on-site amenities that sometimes include things like swimming pools or outdoor areas, and of course their proximity to urban perks like art galleries and movie theaters, townhomes can also offer a strong investment argument compared to standalone homes, which are often more expensive and subject to higher property taxes.

If you’re on the house-hunt, take a look at this selection of listings from our classifieds:

1672 Cypress Ct, Stow, 44224 3 Beds 4 Baths | $337,056 | Townhouse | 1,846 Square Feet | Built in 2022

The Rosecliff townhome villa radiates elegance by blending sophistication and low-maintenance living. The first floor features soaring 9 ft. ceilings, a gourmet country kitchen with 42" cabinets, ample counter space, and a pantry for extra storage. In the main living area, the great room opens into the dining room and kitchen, ideal for gatherings (this has a 2 foot extension). Upstairs, a loft, a total of 3 spacious bedrooms, a full hall bath and a laundry room offer complete comfort. In your luxury owner's suite, find double walk-in closets and elevated dual vanities. This has an finished basement with another full bath. To Be Built. Photos for representation only.

For open house information, contact Karen E Richardson, Keller Williams Citywide at 440-892-2211

208 Saint Clair Dr, Akron, 44307 2 Beds 2 Baths | $99,900 | Townhouse | 1,176 Square Feet | Built in 1982

Welcome to 208 Saint Clair Dr, Akron, OH. This beautiful Canal Park condominium features 2 beds with 1.5 baths and 1,176 square feet of living space above ground plus a full basement that can be finished for additional living space! The first floor offers a spacious living room with so much natural light, an eat-in kitchen, half bath and patio doors that lead to a private enclosed patio. The second floor has 2 bedrooms with the master bedroom overlooking the Ohio & Erie Canal Towpath Trail with beautiful park views and a full bath. Updates include new flooring and paint throughout and kitchen backsplash. Need more? This property is minutes from shopping, restaurants, medical facilities, entertainment like Lock 2, Lock 3 and Lock 4 parks, Cascade Plaza, Akron Civic Theater, hiking and biking trails, and more. If you are looking for the perfect home then this is it! Schedule your private showing today so you can make 208 Saint Clair Dr, Akron, OH your new home!

For open house information, contact Dustin Purtan, EXP Realty, LLC. at 866-212-4991

1017 Bunker Dr, Fairlawn, 44333 3 Beds 5 Baths | $230,000 | Townhouse | 2,709 Square Feet | Built in 1975

This is the only condo in Westwood that has a FIRST FLOOR MASTER and master bath. There is a 2nd Master Bedroom and a new bathroom, along with the 3rd bedroom, full bathroom, office, craft room and abundant storage through out. This unit has been updated and neutralized throughout; you will find nothing to do but move in. Improvements include new concrete walkway, patio, furnace, hot water heater and all appliances including washer and dryer all newer. Master bath upstairs is new; abundant storage throughout. Association offers yoga classes, water aerobics, a book club and speakers. Fairlawn gig available. Close to all amenities and near Fairlawn fire & police. Possession not before January 15th, 2022

For open house information, contact Mary Yoder, Cutler Real Estate at 330-836-9141

1055 Meadow Run, Copley, 44321 3 Beds 3 Baths | $248,920 | Townhouse | 1,493 Square Feet | Built in 2022

Brand new Townhomes in highly-ranked Copley-Fairlawn schools. Enjoy low maintenance living with landscaping, lawn care, & snow removal included! To Be Built. Photos for representation only.

For open house information, contact Karen E Richardson, Keller Williams Citywide at 440-892-2211