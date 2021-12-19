Check out these houses for sale in Lubbock

(LUBBOCK, TX) If you’re on the house-hunt in the Lubbock area, you won’t want to miss these listings.

3813 138Th Street, Lubbock, 79423 4 Beds 4 Baths | $490,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,852 Square Feet | Built in 2016

FANTASTIC 4/4/2 in Lubbock's premier neighborhood, Enclave at Kelsey Park! This gorgeous, ClearView Custom built home has an inviting, open floor plan with cathedral ceilings, secluded luxury master retreat, and separate bathrooms for each guest room! The chef's kitchen boasts custom built cabinetry with state of the art lighting, double ovens, an enormous island that can be utilized as a breakfast bar, and commercial appliances with a built in refrigerator. The living area is the perfect size with a one of a kind stone fireplace flanked by custom, modern, shelving on both sides. Gorgeous picture windows flood this open concept home with ample natural lighting! Separate dining , a mudroom, and spacious utility room, with a sink, offer abundant storage. The master suite boasts a soaking tub, separate vanities, tiled oversized shower, and walk in closet with built in dresser and custom lighted shelving! Come see this one of a kind home and make it yours today!

808 2Nd Street, Wolfforth, 79382 3 Beds 2 Baths | $299,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,812 Square Feet | Built in 2022

BLACKROCK is proud to present the homes of Iron Horse. Quality construction and functional floorplans, each with a designers touch. This new neighborhood is right in the heart of Tiger Country. Located just north of 82nd st and west of Marsh Sharp Freeway. Iron Horse is within walking distance of the award-winning Friendship ISD schools Bennett Elementary, Frenship Middle School, and Friendship High School. (*Selections subject to change due to availability or designer preference*)

1510 36Th Street, Lubbock, 79412 2 Beds 1 Bath | $85,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,004 Square Feet | Built in 1951

What a fantastic opportunity to make this great home yours! Home owners or investors, Welcome Home!

4620 126Th Street, Lubbock, 79424 3 Beds 2 Baths | $245,990 | Single Family Residence | 1,535 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Welcome home to Cooper Heights and beautiful new construction by DR Horton. Featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and a 2 car garage this home is located in Cooper ISD. This home also includes smart home automation, a modern kitchen with beatufil finishes and a covered patio to enjoy those West Texas sunsets! DR Horton will be giving $7500 toward closing cost when using the D.R. Horton Mortgage company, DHI Mortgage.

