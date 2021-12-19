Condo-hunt Fort Wayne: See what’s on the market now

(FORT WAYNE, IN) There’s no better match for a buyer looking for the best of Fort Wayne’s vibrant urban living than a condo - and no better way to try one on for size than browsing our listings and selecting one or more to tour.

With landscaping and building maintenance taken care of, a condo gives you some of the freedom normally associated with an apartment, while retaining many of the investment qualities of a home.

Take a look at these units on the market in Fort Wayne, pulled from our classifieds:

10405 Tesoro Cove, Fort Wayne, 46845 2 Beds 2 Baths | $579,900 | Condominium | 2,100 Square Feet | Built in 2019

This Villa is located in prestigious NW LaCabreah Addition off Dupont Road, close for all shopping and Parkview or Dupont Hospitals. Custom designed and built by Brad Kees of Delagrange Builders LLC. Meticulous in detail and craftsmanship. Ideal for entertaining with an open concept from foyer to dinning which overlook your concrete pool with year around cover custom built by Nierhman Brothers which requires no more than 30 minutes a week maintenance. Appliances featuring Sub Zero French door fridge, Wolf convention oven, steam oven, Induction cooktop for precise temperature control, Wolf hood, and industries quietest Cove dishwasher. Kitchen and both baths are granite countertops. Custom built cabinets by Harlan all with soft close drawers. Large master walk-in closet custom built hanging space plus 8 drawers, 2 for your jewelry. Ceilings are 10 feet and 11 feet high giving a roomy and open feeling. Ultra-contemporary lighting in foyer, kitchen, and dining adds a stunning look. For comfort the home has a whole house fan which is exceptionally quiet. Water softener by Kinetico requires no electricity. Electric blinds throughout the house by Lafayette Blinds. Landscape is designed and installed by Jim Brubaker Designs and decorative 5-foot-high metal fence with 2 gates by Gleave Construction. Home has a central vacuum system. Ex-large 3 car garage and storage room feature a professionally coated floor for easy cleaning and heater to keep your cars and storage items warm in the winter. Custom cut-down front curb eliminates big bump entering your driveway. See it, you’ll love

5922 Port Royal, Fort Wayne, 46815 3 Beds 5 Baths | $330,000 | Condominium | 4,210 Square Feet | Built in 1988

Lovely single unit, 3 car garage, walk-out ranch condo on the 9 Acre lake in the Lakes of Buckingham. This unit has 3 bedrooms, 1 den, 4.5 baths, 2 fireplaces and 2 full kitchens. The main floor has a large great room with floor to ceiling stone fireplace, a large wet bar, spacious kitchen, breakfast bar, granite counters, and dining room, all with lake views. The master has a bay window overlooking the lake, 2 large tamed closets, and a large master bath with his and her's sinks, walk-in shower and jet tub. There is a guest room with a second full bath, office/den with built-ins, laundry and half bath. The Lower Level has a guest suite, 2 walk-in closets, full bath, full kitchen, 2nd stone gas fireplace, and an additional full bath. There is plenty of unfinished space for a workshop and storage. There is an attic fan in the master hallway, 2 auto powered fans in the fully floored garage attic. You will feel like you are living in a resort, the lake in the rear of the home and pool, clubhouse, tennis and pickle ball courts out your front door. Agents to check Agent Remarks.

6434 Covington Road, Fort Wayne, 46804 2 Beds 2 Baths | $127,900 | Condominium | 1,252 Square Feet | Built in 1975

Conveniently Located within walking distance to Restaurants, shopping, and Fresh market is this Maintenance free, updated condo that is ready to move right on in! 2 Spacious Bedrooms & 1.5 baths, newer flooring through out and Brand new Carpet! Bathrooms & Kitchen are nicely updated too! Enjoy the attached garage or the privacy of your own privacy fenced patio/ yard area! Dues are $195.00/ per month.

1359 Bunting Drive, Fort Wayne, 46825 3 Beds 2 Baths | $311,900 | Condominium | 1,729 Square Feet | Built in 2021

ILLUSTRATION SHOWN FROM FOUNDATION STAGE UNTIL SIDING IN ON. Lancia’s customized Raphael VILLA with an elevation to match the community Lancia’s popular 1,729 sq.ft. 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath, 2-Car Garage with a 13 x 10 screened porch with a cathedral ceiling facing the backyard. Great Room has stone gas vented fireplace with tv mount wring above and can lighting. Vinyl plank flooring in Kitchen, Nook, Foyer, Main Bath and Laundry. Kitchen has island with breakfast bar, corner pantry, pull-out faucet, stainless steel appliance package with smooth top range and addl standard gas line, ceramic backsplash, dovetail drawers-soft close doors, painted cabinets with taller uppers and granite countertops. Owner Suite Bedroom has walk-in closet with dual rod & shelf 1-wall unit and pocket door. Owner Suite Bathroom has ceramic tile, dual sink vanity and 5' shower. Closet designer in Owner Suite closet and Pantry. Separate Laundry and dual door closet off Garage area. Designer white laminate wood shelving in all closets. This is a Smart home with NEW Simplx Smart Home Technology - Control panel, up to 4 door sensors, motion, LED bulbs throughout, USB built-in port chargers in places. 2-year foundation to roof guarantee and Lancia's in-house Service Dept. (Grading and seeding completed after closing per Lancia's lawn schedule.) Garage has attic access with pull-down stairs for storage above. Elevation has stone, wood, stained walnut Garage doors, vinyl shakes and corbels in the community styling. In Majestic Water Villas Lancia has irrigation, lawn and landscape allowance.

