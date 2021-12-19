Top homes for sale in Greensboro

(Greensboro, NC) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Greensboro will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

905 Wiley Lewis Road, Greensboro, 27406 3 Beds 3 Baths | $475,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,287 Square Feet | Built in 1987

Over 7 acres of Beauty, Play Golf on your own Land! Fresh interior and exterior paint and new flooring and warrantied stainless steel appliances. Located just minutes from major highway belts, this strategically designed passive solar home is nestled in a private lot that has a bridge to an over-sized 3-stall pole barn! The lot also carries Pecan, Bradford Pear, Magnolia, Black Walnut, Dogwood, Pine, and Elm trees. The home itself boasts a sunroom with heated tile flooring, multiple decks - all of which have been freshly stained, underground power, and an over-sized 2-car attached garage. Schedule your tour today!

4902 Black Forest Drive, Greensboro, 27405 3 Beds 3 Baths | $278,990 | Single Family Residence | 1,856 Square Feet | Built in None

As you enter the Shane plan, you have a living area/dining that is a versatile space that can be used as you choose. The kitchen with island has extensive counterspace that overlooks the breakfast and family. It doesn't stop there; upstairs is a Primary Suite to die for! Spacious with vaulted ceiling and massive walk in closet! 2 secondary bedrooms offer walk in closets as well. Smart home package included!

108 Brody Way, Greensboro, 27455 4 Beds 3 Baths | $316,990 | Townhouse | 2,240 Square Feet | Built in None

The Savannah is a 1st floor primary suite townhome! Upstairs are three bedrooms, an additional upstairs living room and storage area. Smart home package included!

4107 Mingo Trail, Greensboro, 27405 3 Beds 3 Baths | $295,390 | Single Family Residence | 2,196 Square Feet | Built in None

Our most popular plan! The Vivian accommodates over 2230 square feet while boasting an open floor plan. Enter a foyer adjacent to the formal dining room great for entertaining. The kitchen offers an island that overlooks into the family room where all the action happens! The Primary Suite includes a vaulted ceiling and large walk in closet. All bedrooms are located on 2nd floor to include loft and laundry. Smart home package included!

