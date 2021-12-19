Take a look at these Madison condominiums on the market now

(MADISON, WI) It’s easy to think of the equity of home ownership and the ease of living in a managed building as being mutually exclusive — but these Madison condos offer the best of both worlds.

With locations at the heart of trendy neighborhoods and close to vibrant, bustling street scenes, condos combine desirable aspects of apartment living with the certainty and investment qualities of a traditional home.

Check out these units selected from our classifieds:

1909 Sherman Ave, Madison, 53704 3 Beds 1 Bath | $150,000 | Condominium | 860 Square Feet | Built in 1966

Beautifully updated condo! New flooring throughout, open living space, and a full office/den non-conforming third bedroom for your ultimate work-from-home setup or game room! Enjoy sunny afternoons on the balcony, or spread out in the open living area. Get ready to call this east-side condo your home! Condo documents and rules can be found at http://www.lakewoodgardens.info/ Third bedroom is non-conforming due to lack of a closet and skylight in place of a window.

1233 Sherman Ave, Madison, 53703 4 Beds 2 Baths | $449,900 | Condominium | 1,967 Square Feet | Built in 1906

Snow removal covered by $24/month condo fee!!! Beautiful 4 bed 2 full bath Victorian home located in the fabulous Tenney-Lapham Neighborhood. Only steps from Lake Mendota, Tenney Park and all the, restaurants, cafes, shops and great establishments E Johnson has to offer!!! The character of the original house is still intact with its beautiful wood flooring, wood trim and gorgeous built-in in the dining room. This house has had lovely updates including refinished wood floors, interior freshly painted, 2nd floor bath completely refinished, new carpet in the attic with wet bar and basement drain tile and sump pump. Make this your home today and be close to all greatness Madison has to offer; lakes, bike trails, festivals and much more!!!

7019 Park Shores Ct, Middleton, 53562 4 Beds 2 Baths | $425,000 | Condominium | 2,016 Square Feet | Built in 1978

Unwind at home with the amazing views of Tiedeman’s Pond, as it’s directly in the backyard! This home has the best of both worlds, country living in the city! The ½ Duplex has been tastefully transformed over the past 4 yrs. The owners have fully upgraded/remodeled this into a 4 Bedroom, 2 Bath pottery barn style home. The kitchen has an oversized island with granite counter tops, soft close drawers, pantry and beautiful flooring. It’s open to the living room, fireplace and 2 work stations. Enjoy cozy winter nights in your very own theatre room with a wine bar. Watch the Season's change in many of the beautiful rooms that overlook the backyard. Enjoy quiet mornings with a cup of coffee on your deck, watching the nearby wildlife. Many special touches throughout, including old barnboards.

905 Harbor House Dr, Madison, 53719 2 Beds 2 Baths | $189,900 | Condominium | 1,005 Square Feet | Built in 1989

Wonderful 2-bedroom 2-bath, first floor condo on Madison’s west side! Enjoy your spacious living room w/ fireplace or relax on the deck with a hot cup of coffee. Large primary bedroom with roomy closet and private bathroom with shower/soaking tub. Cook and entertain in your kitchen w/ brand-new stainless-steel appliances. Newer paint. Heated underground parking space. Condo amenities include outdoor pool, tennis court, sand volleyball, grilling area, club house, exercise facility, sauna, and hot tub. Close to and easy access to shopping, restaurants, and parks. Elite UHP Warranty!

