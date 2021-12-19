House hunting in Naples? These condos offer worry-free home ownership

(NAPLES, FL) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, these Naples condominiums offer a unique value proposition. Especially in a hot housing market, they offer a more affordable entry to the housing market, blended with the chance to live in a managed building while still building equity.

With landscaping and building maintenance taken care of, a condo gives you some of the freedom normally associated with an apartment, while retaining many of the investment qualities of a home.

These Naples condos have been selected from our classified listings:

1235 Reserve Way, Naples, 34105 2 Beds 1 Bath | $239,900 | Condominium | 894 Square Feet | Built in 2003

Furnished/turnkey. Just bring your personal items. Amenities GALORE at the Reserve at Naples, gated community, right off I-75, resort style pool/spa, gazebo, exercise room, racquetball, tennis, lake, water fountain etc. NEW WINDOWS AND ROOF. 2 bedrooms 1 full bath condo, tiles, wood look alike throughout the unit. Newer bathroom vanity, newer stainless steel appliances, except Dishwasher.as is. Newer washer and dryer. When at the gate look at the phone call list, pick Justa Mori Mir, and it will ring my phone, then I will let you in the gate. NO CODE NEEDED, I DO NOT HAVE ONE. DO NOT PICK CODE NUMBER. Please not that all personal items belongs to the tenant. Will be replace with other items.

13915 Old Coast Rd, Naples, 34110 3 Beds 4 Baths | $3,500,000 | Condominium | 3,280 Square Feet | Built in 2018

*ONLY RESALE UNIT CURRENTLY LISTED IN KALEA BAY* Don't Wait 18+ Months To Build When This Condo Is Available To Purchase Now! This 5th Floor END UNIT Condo Features 4 Bedrooms (Decorated As 3+Den), 4 Baths (3 Are En-Suite), Nearly 3,300 Sqft. Under Air, & Large Covered Lanai Featuring Beautiful Gulf Water Views & Sunsets 365 Days A Year, As Well The Mangroves & Inner Bays! Equipped W/ All The High-End Luxury Finishes You Come To Expect From Developer "Soave Real Estate". Private Secured Elevator Provides Direct Access Into Your Home In The Sky. All Residents Receive Access To The 7,500 Sqft. Rooftop Terrance, Negative-Edge Pool, Fitness Center, Sky Lounge, Grill & Seating Areas, & Breathtaking Sunset Views! The Onsite Club At Kalea Bay Features An 88,000 Sqft. Amenity Center With 25,000 Sqft. Clubhouse, 2 Restaurants, Tennis & PickleBall Courts, Resort Pool, Outdoor Fire Pits, State-Of-The-Art Fitness Center, Outdoor Bar, Teen Lounge & Kids Game Room, & 12 Guest Cottages!! Come See Why Kalea Bay Is The Hottest Selling Community In Naples!! Currently Rented Through April 30, 2022, Which Must Be Honored, But Tenant Is Willing To Negotiate Early Termination.

1435 Curlew Ave, Naples, 34102 2 Beds 2 Baths | $729,000 | Condominium | 975 Square Feet | Built in 1970

Beautifully Appointed 2 Bedroom 2 Bath First Floor Waterfront Condo with Assigned Dock/Slip & Quick Direct Access to Gulf of Mexico. Golden Shores/Royal Harbor area close to Downtown 5th Avenue Shopping & Restaurants, Baker Park and Beaches are all less than 2 miles from your door.

21 High Point Circle, Naples, 34103 2 Beds 2 Baths | $369,000 | Condominium | 1,106 Square Feet | Built in 1980

Enjoy golf daily. Beautifully updated and maintained 4th floor condo overlooking the High Point Country golf course. Enjoy beautiful sunsets on your screened in lanai. The kitchen has tile floors, granite counter and stainless steel appliances. Both bathrooms have been updated. High Point Country Club is an active community, included in your quarterly dues: 6 pools, a 9 hole par 3 executive golf course, tennis, pickleball, fitness room, wi/fi and cable. Electric shutter on lanai. Located 1 mile to Naples beach, surrounded by world class shopping and dining. Enjoy breakfast and lunch in the clubhouse during high season. Laundry is located in the condo and has one covered parking space plus guest parking. This is a 55+ building.

