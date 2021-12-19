House hunting in Reno? These condos offer worry-free home ownership

(RENO, NV) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, these Reno condominiums offer a unique value proposition. Especially in a hot housing market, they offer a more affordable entry to the housing market, blended with the chance to live in a managed building while still building equity.

With landscaping and building maintenance taken care of, a condo gives you some of the freedom normally associated with an apartment, while retaining many of the investment qualities of a home.

Check out these units selected from our classifieds:

4564 Matich Drive, Reno, 89502 2 Beds 3 Baths | $305,000 | Condominium | 1,034 Square Feet | Built in 1985

Single designated covered Car Port Parking very close to the front door entrance. HOA PAYS FOR GARBAGE AND WATER. Awesome starter residence or investment property. HOA includes 2 pools, tennis courts, and beautiful grounds with a creek running through the complex, and common area with wildlife. A must see unit!! Ready for Move In!!!!

1200 Riverside Drive, Reno, 89503 2 Beds 2 Baths | $420,000 | Condominium | 1,624 Square Feet | Built in 1972

You can capture amazing downtown city views from both bedrooms. Centrally located you are in walking distance to all the action. Idlewild park is just across the river where they have food truck fridays and live music in the summer. Downtown nightlife and casinos are also within walking distance. Relax by the pool or go fishing on the river. The outdoor enthusiast will not get bored in this beautiful setting. There are walking trails and tons of restaurants in the area as well. World renown skiing, snowboarding and snowmobiling are within an hours drive. 24 hour security, private parking, and a rec room are just some of the amenities offered here in this tight nit community. Schedule an appointment today to view this amazing property.

280 Island, Reno, 89501 2 Beds 3 Baths | $425,000 | Condominium | 1,241 Square Feet | Built in 1961

With most furnishings included, this beautiful condo is move in ready. There is an abundance of storage in all the walk-in closets. HOA dues includes most utilities, the exterior maintenance, snow removal, window washing and the common area in the entry. Owner pays for electricity, cable and internet. There is a rooftop deck with great views of Mount Rose. News of a Kimpton Hotel to be built on Court Street in the adjacent property.

255 N Sierra Street, Reno, 89501 2 Beds 2 Baths | $685,000 | Condominium | 1,273 Square Feet | Built in 1978

You find useful for entertainment! The Kitchen Island is on wheels to allow for desired placement. With Granite countertops and colors that blend flawlessly, no detail has been overlooked. Photos don't do justice of the actual beauty of this unit. New, automatic room darkening window coverings from D-LUX Window Covering has been installed throughout the home. The Montage greets you with 24-hour security and front desk attendance. There's a fully stocked gym, swimming pool and hot tub; don't forget the garden deck on the 6th floor! Much time, effort and money has been put into this home to make it match up with the natural, priceless views that'll you'll get to enjoy endlessly. Wine-Walks, Artown, Dining, Entertainment, cultural events and close to Tahoe, Truckee, Mt. Rose etc. This TRULY is where dreams can become reality! Cool to note: A 240 outlet is even at your convenience; this could be used for a Turbo Chef Fire pizza oven; this oven has been approved by the HOA and Reno building Department for use in this unit; nothing on the market can compare with this unit. If you're a person interested in baking, you'll find this to be an attractive option. Come, enjoy the City of Reno!

