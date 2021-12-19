Homes for sale in Lexington: New listings

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
(LEXINGTON, KY) Looking for a house in Lexington? Take a look at these listings pulled today from our classifieds, where homes from around the area are collected in one place.

Whether you’re looking for privacy and quiet or a cozy neighborhood where your kids can visit neighbors and play in the park, there’s something for every buyer in this blend of units.

And unlike renting, owning a home of course unlocks the investment power of the property market, hopefully growing in value every day, and also encouraging saving via payments toward your principal.

If you’re Lexington-curious, take a look at these listings today:

2282 Calendula Road, Lexington, 40511

4 Beds 3 Baths | $383,786 | Single Family Residence | 3,569 Square Feet | Built in None

The Wakefield by Ball Homes, LLC.

For open house information, contact Erin Lewis, Milestone Realty Consultants at 859-245-1179

Copyright © 2021 Lexington-Bluegrass Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-LBARKY-20109484)

2165 Millstone Way, Lexington, 40509

4 Beds 3 Baths | $329,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,284 Square Feet | Built in 2006

A RARE find right off Polo Club Blvd. This move in ready home is only 2 minutes from Costco, and 20 seconds from walking trail. This home has the perfect location and is convenient to everything Lexington has to offer. This two story home located in The Home Place subdivision; has four bed rooms, 2.5 bath, an open floor plan, two car attached garage, and all bedrooms located on one floor. Many upgrades such as countertops, floor throughout, and more! The back yard is perfect for entertaining including a built in fire pit, and with a fully privacy fenced back yard, it is every dogs dream! Call for a showing today!

For open house information, contact Brooke Martin, United Real Estate Lexington KY at 859-800-7355

Copyright © 2021 Lexington-Bluegrass Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-LBARKY-20121882)

105 Blackthorn Drive, Nicholasville, 40356

4 Beds 3 Baths | $359,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,266 Square Feet | Built in 2021

The 'Haywood Park' (elevation B) by Ball Homes in Brannon Oaks! This is a four bedroom, 2.5 bath two story. First floor contains a kitchen open to the family room w/direct vent corner fireplace w/gas logs, nice flex area, powder room and 12'x12' covered patio on rear. Kitchen equipped with Aristokraft Ellis 'Stone Gray' 36' cabinetry and kitchen island w/granite counters and tile backsplash. Stainless steel range, over the range microhood, dishwasher and side by side refrigerator. LVP flooring throughout first floor. Upstairs features a very generous primary bedroom and bath w/large raised double bowl vanity and tiled shower. 3 additional spacious bedrooms and hall bath. Carpet throughout w/ tile floors in upstairs bathrooms and utility room. This one is in the finishing stages. So ready to go! 147BB.

For open house information, contact Robert H Bolton, Milestone Realty Consultants at 859-245-1179

Copyright © 2021 Lexington-Bluegrass Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-LBARKY-20124911)

117 Leesway Drive, Lexington, 40511

4 Beds 2 Baths | $232,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,792 Square Feet | Built in 1950

This home is a hidden gem tucked away off of Leestown Road in a quiet area with mature trees. Sitting on almost 1/3 of an acre, this Bedford Stone features 4 Bedrooms and 2 Full Baths, a covered entry, Living room with Fireplace & Gas Logs, Dining Room which is open to the Eat-in Kitchen, 2 Bedrooms and Full Bath complete the 1st level. On the 2nd level are 2 additional Bedrooms and Full Bath. On the lower level is a Rec/Multipurpose room with Fireplace and access to the outside, large laundry & storage area plus an oversized 1 car side entry Garage. Additional features include an additional detached garage with at attached covered patio and a Large fenced yard. This home has been in the family for many years and has been well loved. The family has shared that it has a new roof in 2019, new furnace in 2020, new toilet, some hardwoods under the carpet on the 1st floor and a lot of new windows. Conveniently located to downtown, I-75 and I-64, UK, Jacobson Park, and more. Call today for your personal tour.

For open house information, contact Kitty Lane, Bluegrass Sotheby's International Realty at 859-268-0099

Copyright © 2021 Lexington-Bluegrass Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-LBARKY-20125030)

