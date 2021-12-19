Townhomes of West Palm Beach: See what’s on the market

(WEST PALM BEACH, FL) If you’re on the market for a home in West Palm Beach, these townhouses offer a unique value proposition. Especially in a hot housing market, they can be an affordable entry to the housing market, giving you the space to grow while keeping you close to the vibrancy of the city.

Along with on-site amenities that sometimes include things like swimming pools or outdoor areas, and of course their proximity to urban perks like art galleries and movie theaters, townhomes can also offer a strong investment argument compared to standalone homes, which are often more expensive and subject to higher property taxes.

If you’ve been considering a townhome in West Palm Beach, take a look at these listings from our classifieds:

5316 Sagan Lane, Palm Beach Gardens, 33418 3 Beds 4 Baths | $829,900 | Townhouse | 2,252 Square Feet | Built in 2021

BE THE FIRST TO LIVE IN THIS NEW CONSTRUCTION TOWN HOME JUST COMPLETED IN ALTON. OVER 2,200 SQ FT OF LIVING SPACE 3 BEDROOMS, 3.5 BATHS. 1ST FLOOR WITH FULL BATH CAN BE DEN/OFFICE/WORKOUT. MANY DESIGNER UPGRADES THROUGHOUT TO INCLUDE WOOD LIKE TILE FLOORING, UPGRADED KITCHEN APPLIANCE PKG WITH GAS COOKTOP & WALL OVEN, 3'' QUARTZ ISLAND, NEW GLASS BACKSPLASH, HIGHER LEVEL OF CABINETRY, SEAMLESS GLASS SHOWERS,XTRA HIGH HATS,UPGRADED MASTER BATH W SIDE ENTRY. ALL IMPACT HURRICANE WINDOWS. LIVING IN ALTON GIVES YOU A RESORT STYLE CLUBHOUSE, TENNIS, FITNESS, PLAYGROUND, DOG PARK, WALKING DISTANCE OR USE YOUR GOLF CART TO THE ALTON TOWN CENTER WITH PUBLIX, HOME DEPOT, MANY RESTAURANTS AND SHOPS WITH MORE COMING. PERFECT LOCATION WITHIN PALM BEACH GARDENS, MINUTES TO JUNO BEACH AND PBI.

3589 S Ocean Blvd, Palm Beach, 33480 1 Bed 2 Baths | $1,850 | Townhouse | 1,020 Square Feet | Built in 1974

LIVE IN PALM BEACH ISLAND WITH BEACH ACCESS ,2 POOLS,CLUBHOUSE,GYM,SAUNA,FULL USE OF MAYFAIR ON OCEAN AMENITIES.THIS TOWNHOUSE HAS BEDROOM UPSTAIRS ,WASHER DRYER IN UNIT 2 FULL BATHS,PARKING.SCREENED IN FLORIDA ROOM WITH A GARDEN VIEW.NEXT TO RITZ CARLTON,15 MIN FROM WORTH AVE,20 MIN FROM PBI AIRPORT.MOST EXCLUSIVE ZIPCODE IN FLORIDA 33480.LOCATED BETWEEN ATLANTIC OCEAN AND ATLANTIC INTRACOASTAL.

11041 Legacy Boulevard, Palm Beach Gardens, 33410 3 Beds 3 Baths | $399,000 | Townhouse | 1,454 Square Feet | Built in 2003

Enjoy fabulous resort lifestyle in Legacy Place! This 2 story, 3 bed/2.5 bath, 1 car garage has been nicely updated. This move-in-ready corner unit also has beautiful lake views! New AC & Hot Water Heater installed 2016. Tile floors, ceiling fans, exhaust fans, toilets, light fixtures installed 2016. Updated kitchen & bathrooms with new vanities and granite countertops. New Stainless-Steel appliances in 2016. Large bedrooms & tons of closet & storage space throughout the unit. All the appliances are covered under ECM A/C service contract which is transferable to the new owner. Walking distance to shops throughout Legacy Place Shops! Conveniently located within Turnpike, I-95, Wellington, Boynton Beach, Downtown West Palm Beach, gorgeous area beaches and 3 international airports

5795 Golden Eagle Circle, Palm Beach Gardens, 33418 3 Beds 2 Baths | $399,000 | Townhouse | 1,276 Square Feet | Built in 1984

Westwood Gardens is one of PBG's most desirable communities with fantastic amenities, conveniently located to everything! This newly renovated 3/2 has vaulted ceilings making the living area spacious and bright! Many beautiful upgrades include: New wood-like tile flooring throughout main living area. New kitchen with white shaker cabinets, gorgeous mosaic tile backsplash, stainless steel appliances, and quartz countertops. Bathrooms are both new with frameless shower doors, stunning shower and floor tile, and new white vanities. Newer Metal Roof! Fully fenced patio with an area for planting. This property is a gem! Property is located on Lane 24.

