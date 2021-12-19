Sunday Is Cold But A Warm Up Is Expected Just In Time For Christmas

If you've had enough of the clouds, then you'll love what's in storm from Wednesday and beyond. Before we get to the sun and warmer weather, we have to get past a very cold night where some over the North Shore and along the Mississippi Drainage Basin could be close to freezing by Wednesday morning. That means frost is likely too, so be warned if you want to keep a few plants around longer. Once we get past that cold start, sunny skies and a lighter breeze will make it feel like a much warmer day, but in reality we'll still be below the average high on the date (63°). Temperatures will be close to 70° by Thursday but it's Christmas Eve Friday and Christmas Day Saturday where our highs will be close to if not at 80°! Gusty south winds will help usher in some higher humidity too, so it will be a rather warm and humid Christmas Weekend. Once the warmth and humidity is here, it's not going anywhere any time soon. There could be the introduction of a shower or thunderstorm with high humidity by next Tuesday, but it could be until the New Year's Weekend that we'll bring in our next cold front and likely widespread rain chances. Have a good night!

ENVIRONMENT ・ 5 HOURS AGO