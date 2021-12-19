Urban home ownership in Spokane? These condos are on the market

(SPOKANE, WA) There’s no better match for a buyer looking for the best of Spokane’s vibrant urban living than a condo - and no better way to try one on for size than browsing our listings and selecting one or more to tour.

With locations at the heart of trendy neighborhoods and close to vibrant, bustling street scenes, condos combine desirable aspects of apartment living with the certainty and investment qualities of a traditional home.

These Spokane condos have been selected from our classified listings:

930 S Cowley, Spokane, 99202 2 Beds 0 Bath | $425,000 | Condominium | 1,287 Square Feet | Built in 1997

Gated South Hill Condominium located 2 blocks from Sacred Heart Providence Medical Center. Wonderful view of Spokane. Furniture does not stay and is not for sale. Secure underground parking garage with parking spot that belongs to this unit. Exercise room, elevator.

629 N Iron, Spokane, 99202 3 Beds 3 Baths | $683,640 | Condominium | 1,531 Square Feet | Built in 1913

Welcome to Iron Bridge Condos, a thirteen unit development with waterfront views on the Spokane River. Sleek, modern units with high-end finishes. Contemporary living in a convenient location. Building offers abundant parking in the lower lever garage, elevator to main floor, two entrances with stairs coming up from garage, and a common area that includes outdoor spaces. Located just east of downtown and the university district on a cul-de-sac street. Quick access to the Spokane River Centennial Trail and across the river from No-Li Brewhouse and Dry Fly Distilling. This is a southeast corner unit with a river view and indoor deck. Unit includes parking stalls 12 and 27, and storage unit 9. This is the last unit left!

837 S Cowley, Spokane, 99202 2 Beds 1 Bath | $239,000 | Condominium | 897 Square Feet | Built in 1979

2 bedroom 1 bath Condo in a great location, near the U-District, hospitals and restaurants! Spacious dining and living area with a cozy electric fireplace and mantle. Mature trees outside the windows give a peaceful secluded feeling, yet just minutes to downtown. The property also has a gated parking lot and covered parking. This affordable housing is available for an owner occupant or rental. Call your agent for more info and to schedule a showing today.

165 S Post, Spokane, 99201 2 Beds 1 Bath | $358,000 | Condominium | 1,167 Square Feet | Built in 1908

Fantastic Joel Building Condo. 2 Bedrooms 1 Bathroom with a nice open concept. Assigned, inside parking. Southern unit (no RR Tracks!). With Corner window views to West and South Spokane. LOTS of natural light. Polished concrete floors, tall ceilings forced air heating & cooling. Convenient downtown location just above Churchills Restaurant. Guest parking out front. Live just blocks from the Davenport and everything Downtown has to offer. Building has locked access and an Elevator!

