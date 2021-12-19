Check out these Santa Ana homes on the market

(Santa Ana, CA) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Santa Ana. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

55 Trade Wind, Tustin, 92782 3 Beds 3 Baths | $915,000 | Condominium | 1,403 Square Feet | Built in 2005

BETTER THAN A MODEL! Stunning turnkey home in the desirable enclave of Tustin Field. Clean modern finishes throughout make this feel like a new construction home from the eleganza tile and marble and quartz countertops, to the waterfall kitchen island, high-end kitchen appliances, and French oak engineered wood floors to the stylish white and grey color palette. The contemporary kitchen opens to the dining area and family room beyond with access to the patio via sliding door. The 3 bedrooms include a perfect master bedroom suite and fabulous bath with designer finishes that include a soaking tub and walk-in closet with built ins. Additional highlights include a 2-car garage with driveway, Ring cameras, Nest thermostat and washer/dryer. Nestled within the Tustin Field community and its parks, club house, pool, playgrounds, and barbecue areas, as well as centrally located near the District, freeways and John Wayne Airport. Last but not least, boasting zoning for the award-winning Irvine Unified School District, this home is truly a gem!

204 S Raymond Avenue, Fullerton, 92831 4 Beds 2 Baths | $785,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,354 Square Feet | Built in 1952

Attention Investors! This fully rented and cash flow producing home with documented returns has been owned and loved by a real estate investor for over 10 years and has been well maintained throughout. Natural wood floors, vaulted ceilings, track lighting, up-dated kitchen, bathrooms, 2 car garage with driveway, ample parking for multiple cars, concrete block wall around the perimeter of the property and a relaxing back patio. Inside the house there is a 6 burner Viking gas stove, wall oven, refrigerator, washer and dryer and gas stove. The monthly income is $2800 a month. gorgeous hard wood flooring recessed lighting and a yard that does not need to be maintained. Located in between Cal State Fullerton and Fullerton Junior College. You can walk to both colleges. Instant income of $2800 a month.

24405 Peacock Street, Lake Forest, 92630 4 Beds 3 Baths | $1,088,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,444 Square Feet | Built in 1977

Wow, completely remodeled from front to back, from top to bottom. Over $100,000 in renovation. This desirable home is located in one of the most sot after areas in Lake Forest. As you arrive you will notice the manicured from yard and the welcoming entry way. As you enter the home you will admire the open floor plan and the vaulted ceilings. The spacious living room with a warm fireplace will be the area that you will look forward to spending time entertaining. You will them pass into the formal dining room that boasts of another warm fireplace and a view of the back yard area. The kitchen is completely new with new cabinets, appliances, & recessed lighting. The kitchen opens to the large family room where you family will spend many hours entertaining your friends and enjoying the TV. There is also a downstairs bedroom with a bathroom attached. As you go up the stairs you will find 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. The oversized master with a fireplace is an area that you may want to escape to. Features include a walk-in closet and new bathroom with double vanity. This home is move in ready just waiting for the perfect buyer. Fast action wins for this fabulous home.

546 S Haven Drive, Anaheim, 92805 4 Beds 2 Baths | $869,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,455 Square Feet | Built in 1955

Single story, 4 bedroom with 2 full baths. Very spacious yard with a good sized swimming pool and slide, lawn space, and plenty of concrete area for entertaining. Beautiful upgrades throughout the home, such as shutters on the windows, recessed lighting, new flooring, crown molding, dual-pane windows, and more. Kitchen has been remodeled and is larger than usual for this area. It has tons of cabinet space and counter space. Lots of natural lighting pours into the main living space. Living room has a wood burning fireplace. Enclosed patio with laundry hook ups. Mature landscaping all around. Solar is leased. Easy access to freeways, shopping and entertainment.

