House hunting in Grand Rapids? These condos offer worry-free home ownership

(GRAND RAPIDS, MI) It’s easy to think of the equity of home ownership and the ease of living in a managed building as being mutually exclusive — but these Grand Rapids condos offer the best of both worlds.

With locations at the heart of trendy neighborhoods and close to vibrant, bustling street scenes, condos combine desirable aspects of apartment living with the certainty and investment qualities of a traditional home.

Check out these units selected from our classifieds:

6090 Harmon Green Avenue, Grandville, 49418 2 Beds 2 Baths | $364,900 | Condominium | 1,657 Square Feet | Built in 2018

Wonderful, like-new condo in a super nice location! Close to M6 expressway, shopping, etc. End unit, no step entry, lots of windows, 3 stall garage, super private backyard. Check out the awesome open floor plan. Large kitchen with large island, walk-in pantry, solid surface countertops, stainless steel appliances. Very large living area opens to a 4 season sunroom with sliders to a deck. Owner's suite with large bathroom and walk-in closet., main floor laundry, 1/2 bath, and office. The daylight lower level is ready to finish and could include bedroom, bath, big family room with a wet bar. This condo will not disappoint!

2709 Zuni Trail Se, Grand Rapids, 49506 2 Beds 2 Baths | $159,900 | Condominium | 1,000 Square Feet | Built in 1972

Indian Village Condos are spacious and affordable condos on the SE side near the Breton and 28th St intersection. Conveniently located close to food, shopping, fitness and entertainment, Indian Village condos make for an affordable housing option!

60 Monroe Center Street Nw, Grand Rapids, 49503 3 Beds 3 Baths | $850,000 | Condominium | 3,972 Square Feet | Built in 1915

Three bedrooms three full baths Penthouse in the coolest city in Michigan. Grand Rapids was named an incredibly romantic midwest getaway from trip advisor. And what is more romantic than living in a penthouse? In other metro cities, this condo would cost five times the current asking price. And probably would not have the space this one does. This condo is the size or bigger than most homes - condo living gives you the time to enjoy life. Be in the center of it all, outdoor dining, Art Prize, Concerts, or just a wonderful stroll down the heated sidewalks in the winter! Bridge street market is just a quick uber ride away to get your fresh produce and locally made items. Or use the basement storage for your kayak and use the public dock at riverside gardens just about 2 miles away. Seriously you can have city life and outdoor adventures all at your fingertips. The Master bedroom includes a fireplace and walk-in closet; three living spaces total, one of which also has a fireplace,

707 Blue Ash Drive Se, Kentwood, 49548 2 Beds 1 Bath | $100,000 | Condominium | 736 Square Feet | Built in 1972

Your patience in the real estate market may finally pay off with this lovely 2 bedroom end unit at the popular Leisure Acres Condominiums. The great thing about this association is that you no longer have to concern yourself with gas, sewer, trash, lawn/yard care and snow removal as those are a part of your very manageable monthly association dues. There is a full basement shared between the units with a private storage for each condo as well as excellent laundry facilities. The courtyard is a great quiet place to reflect throughout your day to get out of the house without having to go too far from home. There is also an unattached shared garage for yourself and additional visitor parking for guests. The area includes many parks and restaurants to get out and about as well.

