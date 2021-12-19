These condos are for sale in Knoxville

(KNOXVILLE, TN) Whether you’re looking for your first home in Knoxville or considering downsizing, condominiums offer a unique value proposition, blending a more affordable entry to the housing market with the chance to live in a managed building while still building equity.

With landscaping and building maintenance taken care of, a condo gives you some of the freedom normally associated with an apartment, while retaining many of the investment qualities of a home.

Take a look at these units on the market in Knoxville, pulled from our classifieds:

810 Highland Drive, Unit #901, Knoxville, 37912 2 Beds 2 Baths | $149,900 | Condominium | 1,160 Square Feet | Built in 1984

Maintenance Free Living is What's in Store for You in This 2BR/1-1/2BA Townhome in the Convenient Fountain City/Inskip Area. This Condo is Move-in Ready w/NEW Luxury Vinyl Plank Flooring, Interior All Freshly Painted, NEW Butcher Block Counter Tops & Tiled Backsplash, All NEW Stainless Appliances & the Fridge Conveys. There's a NEW Sink & Hardware too. Newer Carpet is Upstairs & in Both Spacious Bedrooms. The 1/2 BA & the Upstairs Full BA are Fully Updated. Full Bath has a Beautiful Dual Sink Vanity, Both Bath's Have the Luxury Vinyl Plank Flooring & New Toilets. The HVAC is Only 1 Yr Old, There's All NEW Lights, Fans, and NEW Hardware on All Doors. Low Maintenance Fees Cover Exterior, Association Dues & More. ALL OFFERS MUST HAVE PROOF OF ABILITY TO PURCHASE AND SIGNED DISCLOSURES WITH THE OFFER.

531 Henley St, Knoxville, 37902 2 Beds 3 Baths | $1,150,000 | Condominium | 1,888 Square Feet | Built in 2017

Perfectly situated alongside the city center's largest public greenspace at World's Fair Park, The Tennessean Residences offer discerning buyers an unrivaled opportunity in vibrant Downtown Knoxville. This limited collection of luxury residences redefines the city's standard in urban living, with contemporary style and superior finishes, such as floor-to-ceiling windows throughout, gourmet kitchen with Viking appliances, gas cooktop and fireplace, and luxury baths. Exceptional amenities include state of the art fitness center, the private Drawing Room (a place for fine spirits), gated private garage parking, dedicated private storage, valet parking and room service available and adjacent full-service restaurant. The development, which offers residences on the top two floors (6 and 7) and eighty-two hotel rooms on floors 2- 5, was completed in Spring 2017. The residences range from approximately 1888 sf to approximately 2383 sf. Please note that approximate unit sizes are per developer's pre-construction floorplans, are an estimate only and are not guaranteed. Buyer to verify size, taxes and HOA fees, which are subject to change; taxes TBD. Buyer to pay $3000 to Working Capital Fund at Closing. Note: photos shown include the Model Residence, Unit 602. NOTE: Southern Living Named The Tennessean #1 as South's Best Hotel for 2018 AND Forbes has ranked The Tennessean among the top 17 new hotels in the world in 2017

805 Cedar Lane I-35, Knoxville, 37912 2 Beds 2 Baths | $245,000 | Condominium | 1,390 Square Feet | Built in 1991

Beautiful all brick one level rancher. Open floor plan with expansive family room/dining room combo and gas logs fireplace. All new custom interior paint, including walls, trim, doors, and ceilings. All new quality carpet and padding that has never been lived on! Natural gas heat & water heater. Picturesque park-like setting surrounded by nature. Large eat-in kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Huge 28x14 partially covered private patio. Main level 2 car garage. Available to show beginning Dec. 18, 2021

2705 Sood Rd, Knoxville, 37921 2 Beds 2 Baths | $149,900 | Condominium | 1,140 Square Feet | Built in 1986

Looking for a FULLY remodeled condo that's totally move in ready? Well, here it is! This unit has wood floors on the main level, new vinyl floors on 2nd floor, new tile in the bathroom, and new carpet on the stairs. The kitchen has been updated and both bathrooms have been remodeled. New paint throughout the home with updated electric. New fixtures so the home has plenty of light (check out the LED lights in the kitchen). Your monthly HOA fee ($90 a month) covers trash pickup, yard maintenance, and the exterior of the building including the roof. A new roof was put on approximately 3 years ago. HVAC expenses fall on the owner. This condo is perfect for first time home buyers or new families. Call for a showing today!

