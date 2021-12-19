ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stockton, CA

Take a look at these homes on the market in Stockton

Stockton Daily
Stockton Daily
 2 days ago

(Stockton, CA) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Stockton than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

These listings are from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ulfCW_0dR612ot00

18262 S Austin Rd, Manteca, 95336

3 Beds 1 Bath | $539,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,368 Square Feet | Built in 1953

Close in country! This is the place, just south of Yosemite Ave/Hwy 120. Almost 1/2 acre with a 3 bedroom 1 bath home. Use your imagination on this land! You can fix up the current house with its quaint country kitchen and bonus family room to make it your own or maybe start a whole new build. The land is clean and ready to be put to use. The possibilities are endless. Close to schools, shopping, and Hwy 99 & Hwy 120. Don't miss out on this amazing opportunity as these properties don't come up often.

For open house information, contact Norma Halstead, Keller Williams - Stockton at 209-323-2125

Copyright © 2021 Keller Williams Realty, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-KW-12043676)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ciW85_0dR612ot00

8508 Stabler Ct, Stockton, 95212

5 Beds 3 Baths | $599,999 | Single Family Residence | 2,762 Square Feet | Built in 2002

Jawad Khan - 408-533-2694 - HUGE LOT! 1/4 acre! Paid off solar panels. Nice two-story home. 5 bedroom 2.5 bathroom 2 car garage 2726 sf. Close to shopping centers. Easy access to highway 99. Open kitchen with an island. The home is located in a cul-de-sac. Boat or RV parking available

For open house information, contact Jawad Khan, Alliance Bay Realty at 510-742-6600

Copyright © 2021 Bay East, Contra Costa, bridgeMLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-BAEORCA-40965948)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41CUs4_0dR612ot00

942 Henry Long, Blvd, 95206

3 Beds 2 Baths | $415,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,271 Square Feet | Built in 1996

Welcome to 942 Henry Long Blvd. Built in 1996, this 3 bedroom, 2 bath home offers 1,271 square feet of living space & sits on a 5,400 square foot lot! As you enter the home, you will notice a neutral color palette with tile flooring throughout the main area of the home and laminate flooring in bedrooms. Several types of fruit trees around the yard including apricot, fig, and peach. Laundry is located in the garage. Located across the street from William Long Park. Close to freeway for those who commute!

For open house information, contact Taylor Thompson, Keller Williams - Stockton at 209-323-2125

Copyright © 2021 Keller Williams Realty, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-KW-12044423)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KZ9EU_0dR612ot00

223 Lock Court, Stockton, 95210

3 Beds 2 Baths | $360,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,693 Square Feet | Built in 1971

Great opportunity to own in a lovely neighborhood close to schools, shopping, and transportation. Contemporary 3 bed/2 bath ranch with excellent square footage. Property is in rough condition but has the potential to be a real gem with with a little TLC. Large back yard offers wonderful entertainment and relaxation options.

For open house information, contact Patricia Hudnall, eXp Realty of California, Inc at 888-832-7179

Copyright © 2021 Bay Area Real Estate Information Services, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-BAREISCA-221134930)

See more property details

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Reuters

Biden to deliver free tests to battle surging Omicron

WASHINGTON, Dec 21 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden announced on Tuesday more federal vaccination and testing sites to tackle a surge in COVID-19 driven by the Omicron variant, and said 500 million free at-home rapid tests will be available to Americans starting in January. Biden offered both a warning...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Business
Local
California Real Estate
City
San Francisco, CA
State
California State
City
Yosemite National Park, CA
Stockton, CA
Business
City
Stockton, CA
Stockton, CA
Real Estate
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Keller Williams
NBC News

FDA approves first injectable HIV prevention drug

The Food and Drug Administration has approved the first long-acting injectable medication for use as pre-exposure prevention, or PrEP, against HIV, the agency announced Monday. Apretude, the new drug, is an injectable given every two months as an alternative to HIV prevention pills, like Truvada and Descovy, which have been...
HEALTH
Stockton Daily

Stockton Daily

Stockton, CA
736
Followers
567
Post
68K+
Views
ABOUT

With Stockton Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy