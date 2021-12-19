Take a look at these homes on the market in Stockton

(Stockton, CA) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Stockton than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

These listings are from our classifieds:

18262 S Austin Rd, Manteca, 95336 3 Beds 1 Bath | $539,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,368 Square Feet | Built in 1953

Close in country! This is the place, just south of Yosemite Ave/Hwy 120. Almost 1/2 acre with a 3 bedroom 1 bath home. Use your imagination on this land! You can fix up the current house with its quaint country kitchen and bonus family room to make it your own or maybe start a whole new build. The land is clean and ready to be put to use. The possibilities are endless. Close to schools, shopping, and Hwy 99 & Hwy 120. Don't miss out on this amazing opportunity as these properties don't come up often.

For open house information, contact Norma Halstead, Keller Williams - Stockton at 209-323-2125

8508 Stabler Ct, Stockton, 95212 5 Beds 3 Baths | $599,999 | Single Family Residence | 2,762 Square Feet | Built in 2002

Jawad Khan - 408-533-2694 - HUGE LOT! 1/4 acre! Paid off solar panels. Nice two-story home. 5 bedroom 2.5 bathroom 2 car garage 2726 sf. Close to shopping centers. Easy access to highway 99. Open kitchen with an island. The home is located in a cul-de-sac. Boat or RV parking available

For open house information, contact Jawad Khan, Alliance Bay Realty at 510-742-6600

942 Henry Long, Blvd, 95206 3 Beds 2 Baths | $415,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,271 Square Feet | Built in 1996

Welcome to 942 Henry Long Blvd. Built in 1996, this 3 bedroom, 2 bath home offers 1,271 square feet of living space & sits on a 5,400 square foot lot! As you enter the home, you will notice a neutral color palette with tile flooring throughout the main area of the home and laminate flooring in bedrooms. Several types of fruit trees around the yard including apricot, fig, and peach. Laundry is located in the garage. Located across the street from William Long Park. Close to freeway for those who commute!

For open house information, contact Taylor Thompson, Keller Williams - Stockton at 209-323-2125

223 Lock Court, Stockton, 95210 3 Beds 2 Baths | $360,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,693 Square Feet | Built in 1971

Great opportunity to own in a lovely neighborhood close to schools, shopping, and transportation. Contemporary 3 bed/2 bath ranch with excellent square footage. Property is in rough condition but has the potential to be a real gem with with a little TLC. Large back yard offers wonderful entertainment and relaxation options.

For open house information, contact Patricia Hudnall, eXp Realty of California, Inc at 888-832-7179