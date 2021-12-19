ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Take a look at these homes for sale in New Orleans

New Orleans Dispatch
New Orleans Dispatch
 2 days ago

(New Orleans, LA) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in New Orleans will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RypPz_0dR6103R00

2509 Cardinal Drive, Marrero, 70072

3 Beds 2 Baths | $224,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,584 Square Feet | Built in 1966

Great location overlooking Barataria Blvd on 2 lots. corner irregular lot has a screened in sun room (17x19) off living room overlooking your beautiful setting of trees and private space. Home has central Heat only, updated window units in rooms for AC cooling. Great 10x10 Workshop in rear yard. Convenient access to Laundry room and garage by covered/attached structure. Flood Zone X New counter tops and back splash installed in 2016 Roof inspected after hurricane, no damage -installed 2012 w/40 yr life

For open house information, contact JAY LAFRANCE, KELLER WILLIAMS REALTY SERVICES at 985-727-7000

Copyright © 2021 Gulf South Real Estate Information Network, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NOMARLA-2313623)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IOCIi_0dR6103R00

1624 Tropic, New Orleans, 70131

3 Beds 2 Baths | $175,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,800 Square Feet | Built in 1970

JUST LISTED: Home for sale in New Orleans. Features 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, spacious kitchen with breakfast bar & dining area, appliances included, covered carport & driveway. Separate gas and electricity meters. Includes backyard with covered, paved patio area, great for entertaining!

For open house information, contact David Ernst, Keller Williams - New Orleans at 504-862-0100

Copyright © 2021 Keller Williams Realty, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-KW-11981324)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pSjm6_0dR6103R00

4161 Beaune Drive East, Kenner, 70065

4 Beds 3 Baths | $375,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,400 Square Feet | Built in 1986

This beautiful Kenner house boasts a spacious 4 bedrooms with 2 1/2 bathrooms. With completely new floors, a freshly painted interior and exterior, new fans, new roof and a double car garage, this home is a must see in your search for your next property.

For open house information, contact TREY W JOHNSON, KELLER WILLIAMS REALTY 455-0100 at 504-455-0100

Copyright © 2021 Gulf South Real Estate Information Network, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NOMARLA-2324614)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tR6M5_0dR6103R00

1133 N Dupre Street, New Orleans, 70119

4 Beds 2 Baths | $720,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,260 Square Feet | Built in 1901

Spacious home with old New Orleans charm. Walkable neighborhood. Close to Bayou St John, City Park, restaurants and more. Main house has 2260 sq ft, 4 bedrooms and 2 full baths. Downstairs has 962 sq ft apartment and 1345 basement (low ceilings) with 1/2 bath. Apartment and basement not included in living sq ft. Inviting outdoor spaces. Plenty of off street parking. 4th bedroom is adjacent to Primary bedroom. Great for Nursery or home office.

For open house information, contact LYNN M DUFRECHOU, KELLER WILLIAMS REALTY 455-0100 at 504-455-0100

Copyright © 2021 Gulf South Real Estate Information Network, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NOMARLA-2316056)

See more property details

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Reuters

Biden to deliver free tests to battle surging Omicron

WASHINGTON, Dec 21 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden announced on Tuesday more federal vaccination and testing sites to tackle a surge in COVID-19 driven by the Omicron variant, and said 500 million free at-home rapid tests will be available to Americans starting in January. Biden offered both a warning...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
New Orleans, LA
New Orleans, LA
Business
Local
Louisiana Business
City
Kenner, LA
New Orleans, LA
Real Estate
City
New Orleans, LA
Local
Louisiana Real Estate
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Keller Williams
NBC News

FDA approves first injectable HIV prevention drug

The Food and Drug Administration has approved the first long-acting injectable medication for use as pre-exposure prevention, or PrEP, against HIV, the agency announced Monday. Apretude, the new drug, is an injectable given every two months as an alternative to HIV prevention pills, like Truvada and Descovy, which have been...
HEALTH
New Orleans Dispatch

New Orleans Dispatch

New Orleans, LA
436
Followers
601
Post
22K+
Views
ABOUT

With New Orleans Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy