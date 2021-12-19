Take a look at these homes for sale in New Orleans

(New Orleans, LA) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in New Orleans will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

2509 Cardinal Drive, Marrero, 70072 3 Beds 2 Baths | $224,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,584 Square Feet | Built in 1966

Great location overlooking Barataria Blvd on 2 lots. corner irregular lot has a screened in sun room (17x19) off living room overlooking your beautiful setting of trees and private space. Home has central Heat only, updated window units in rooms for AC cooling. Great 10x10 Workshop in rear yard. Convenient access to Laundry room and garage by covered/attached structure. Flood Zone X New counter tops and back splash installed in 2016 Roof inspected after hurricane, no damage -installed 2012 w/40 yr life

1624 Tropic, New Orleans, 70131 3 Beds 2 Baths | $175,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,800 Square Feet | Built in 1970

JUST LISTED: Home for sale in New Orleans. Features 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, spacious kitchen with breakfast bar & dining area, appliances included, covered carport & driveway. Separate gas and electricity meters. Includes backyard with covered, paved patio area, great for entertaining!

4161 Beaune Drive East, Kenner, 70065 4 Beds 3 Baths | $375,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,400 Square Feet | Built in 1986

This beautiful Kenner house boasts a spacious 4 bedrooms with 2 1/2 bathrooms. With completely new floors, a freshly painted interior and exterior, new fans, new roof and a double car garage, this home is a must see in your search for your next property.

1133 N Dupre Street, New Orleans, 70119 4 Beds 2 Baths | $720,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,260 Square Feet | Built in 1901

Spacious home with old New Orleans charm. Walkable neighborhood. Close to Bayou St John, City Park, restaurants and more. Main house has 2260 sq ft, 4 bedrooms and 2 full baths. Downstairs has 962 sq ft apartment and 1345 basement (low ceilings) with 1/2 bath. Apartment and basement not included in living sq ft. Inviting outdoor spaces. Plenty of off street parking. 4th bedroom is adjacent to Primary bedroom. Great for Nursery or home office.

