Check out these houses for sale in Honolulu

91-313 Hoalauna Place, Ewa Beach, 96706 4 Beds 3 Baths | $1,010,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,824 Square Feet | Built in 2003

A spacious and well laid-out 4-bedroom 3-bath home in the heart Prescott at Ewa Gentry. 25 PhotoVoltaic, beautifully landscaped front entry and fenced-for-privacy backyard with tall palms, fruit-producing papaya and avocado; perfect for barbecue and entertaining. Corian counters, tile, Pergo. Living Room, Den, Bedroom and Full Bath on the 1st floor. Community Pool (fee), parks. Convenient to everything. Shopping, restaurants, gas stations shopping malls, beaches and golf courses just minutes away. Ask your Realtor to show you this lovely home today.

For open house information, contact Patti Kam, eXp Realty at 808-725-2794

116 N Kainalu Drive, Kailua, 96734 4 Beds 2 Baths | $1,599,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,746 Square Feet | Built in 1955

E Komo Mai! Welcome Home to highly desirable Kalama Tract! Your single level home lifestyle on this large 10,000 square foot lot (no easements or encroachments) close to beaches, schools, restaurants, etc. Talk about LOCATION! LOCATION! LOCATION! Add your special decorating/remodeling touch to your future home which offers a spacious enclosed patio that flows into your nicely manicured yard while entertaining. For privacy, consider privacy plants (areca palms, bamboo, panax, etc.) Love your HawaiiLifestyle!

For open house information, contact Candace Y Yap, Hawaii Life at 800-370-3848

1778 Ala Moana Blvd, Honolulu, 96815 2 Beds 2 Baths | $645,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,130 Square Feet | Built in 1977

This is a leasehold property. Modern comfortable, practical & sophisticated condo. Materials, colors & features combine to create a unique, calm environment. Spectacular ocean views from every room & good design.



Fully permitted, total remodel completed in Dec.2014. Dimmable LED soffit lighting in every room is efficient, cool, & provides warm lighting options. Special features include hospitality grade porcelain floors & custom solid bamboo pocket doors. Glare & heat reducing 3M window tint & custom solar shades with dual shade black out option in both BRs. Central A/C cools all areas. New HDTVs, wall mounted w/ concealed cords. New washer & dryer are full size high efficiency front loaders.



All-new kitchen. Quartz counters w/ a breakfast bar, under cabinet countertop task lighting. Ample storage w/roll out shelves. New high-end stainless steel appliances: French door fridge, glass top range, microwave range hood & nearly silent dishwasher & disposal. Windows in the dining area open 12ft wide for outdoor enjoyment.



Master has custom his & hers closet built-ins, deep soaking tub w/ shower, and a king size bed. Guest BR has a king size bed, and an oversized closet with built in storage for clothes and linens. Guest bath has a large river rock & glass walk-in shower. Baths feature custom porcelain tile work, Ronbow vanities, and quartz counters. All of the bathroom fixtures are Toto. Skirted toilets are Villeroy & Boch.



Reserved parking space is on the 1st level makes for easy access. The building won the best-managed award last year. Friendly, professional, personnel provide 24 hr security. Pool, hot tub, sun deck, exercise room, lobbies, and common areas are always clean & well maintained.



Easy access to and from the airport, the H-1 freeway, Ala Moana, Kaka'ako, Downtown, & UH Manoa. Short walk to beaches, mall, parks, shopping, restaurants & transportation.



Furnishings Negotiable.(living sf differs from public records)

For open house information, contact Nathalie Mullinix, Nathalie Mullinix Realty Universal, Inc. at 808-261-0350

46-163 Nahiku Place, Kaneohe, 96744 7 Beds 8 Baths | $3,400,000 | Single Family Residence | 7,336 Square Feet | Built in 1979

This spectacular and luxurious executive waterfront home is a boat enthusiasts dream come true. Welcome to the crown jewel of coveted Alii Shores on spectacular Kaneohe Bayfront where modern elegance meets easy island style living (complete with a private boat doc surrounded by deep channels to accommodate larger boats). This dream home has been methodically designed (over 80% of the home is brand new) and renovated to impress the most discriminating buyers. This flexible multi level floor plan creates privacy with three separate living areas or flows graciously into one. Highlights include: exquisite views throughout, gourmet kitchen, in ground pool, PV system, and 7 car garage. This is a rare offering not to be missed! Please also enjoy the property video here.

For open house information, contact Erin Cooper, Keller Williams Honolulu at 808-439-8250