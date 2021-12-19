Take a look at these homes on the Riverside market now

(Riverside, CA) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Riverside. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

3045 Mary Street, Riverside, 92506 3 Beds 1 Bath | $480,000 | Single Family Residence | 961 Square Feet | Built in 1952

Proud of ownership Beautiful 3-bedroom 1 bath single-story home. 2 detach car garage plus extra parking space and front lawn. Perfect for a starting family. As you come in you walk into the family room with laminate flooring and a double glass sliding door that leads to the back yard. Kitchen has granite countertops and beautiful backsplash. Some of the windows have plantation shutters. Perfect for commuters since is located just a few minutes from the 91Fwy. Convenient to nearby schools including the Riverside CSDR school for the deaf. Definitely a must see. wont Last!!! Schedule your appointment today!!!

For open house information, contact MARIA GARCIA, Berkshire Hathaway Homeservices California Realty at 909-583-9600

25580 Clifton Court, Moreno Valley, 92553 4 Beds 2 Baths | $459,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,611 Square Feet | Built in 1988

4 Bedroom, 2 Bath Home with PAID FOR Solar Panels, New Windows and Doors, Security Screen Doors, New Dishwasher, a Tankless Hot Water Heater, Recently Replaced Furnace and A/C Unit, New Vinyl Siding and New Insulation. Handicap Walk In Tub in Master, Tile and Laminate Wood Floors (no carpet) thru out. Great Area near 2 Hospitals, Lake Perris, Park Nearby. Needs a new family. Run, don't wait. This house won't last long! For more Info, Please Call or Text Shelly at 951-533-1318 or email me at she2work@yahoo.com

For open house information, contact SHELLY LINDEKUGEL, RE/MAX ONE at 951-247-2213

10511 Oleander Avenue, Fontana, 92337 4 Beds 2 Baths | $574,888 | Single Family Residence | 1,596 Square Feet | Built in 1986

Beautiful Horse property located in the prime area of South Fontana right on the 10 hwy and Citrus. Sitting on a spectacular flat 26,000 sq. ft lot with endless possibilities. The house has 4 bedrooms and closed California sunroom that can be used as a 5th bedroom. Property has brand new laminate floors and new interior doors throughout complemented with fresh interior paint. Kitchen has new granite with recess lighting. Both bathrooms have a nice facelift with new vanities, faucets and reglazed bathtubs. The massive flat land in the back give you an option to build additional homes or use the space as a huge truck parking lot. Won't last long so schedule your appointment today!

For open house information, contact MARTIN YANKOV, REALTY MASTERS & ASSOCIATES at 909-303-4500

26634 Fino Court, Redlands, 92373 4 Beds 3 Baths | $819,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,386 Square Feet | Built in 2019

Don't miss out on this beautiful two-story home, built in 2019- completely new construction. Located in the city of Redlands, this 2,386 sq ft home sits on a 7,840 lot includes 4 beds and 3 full baths. This lovely home has an open layout plan, super bright and airy, with a huge built-in island, big kitchen space with built-in appliances, a walk-in laundry room and big pantry storage area,, living and dining room all in one open area. There are 3 bedrooms downstairs- The Master Bedroom with a big walk-in closet and Two Bedrooms. On level two, there is a huge den space before you enter the 4th bedroom near its own bathroom. The home comes with fully purchased solar panels! The backyard includes a gazebo and a built-in patio, perfect for entertaining. The location is very convenient- just a few minutes from major freeways including the 10 fwy, near major shopping plazas, restaurants, Downtown Redlands, and schools, the home is still tucked in a great location so it is quiet from all the hustle and bustle. It is also only a 5-10 minute drive from Loma Linda University and Redlands Community Hospital. Families have the opportunity to send their children to schools within the top-ranked Redlands Unified School District, and the world-class Loma Linda University Medical Center is nearby for health care. Come take a look if this sounds like your new home! Please note due to home being owner occupied, some rooms are not photographed for privacy concerns.

For open house information, contact NIENPIN LIN, GOGO REALTORS R.H. CORP. at 626-363-0330