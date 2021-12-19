ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

These condos are for sale in Tulsa

Tulsa Post
Tulsa Post
 2 days ago

(TULSA, OK) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, these Tulsa condominiums offer a unique value proposition. Especially in a hot housing market, they offer a more affordable entry to the housing market, blended with the chance to live in a managed building while still building equity.

With landscaping and building maintenance taken care of, a condo gives you some of the freedom normally associated with an apartment, while retaining many of the investment qualities of a home.

These Tulsa condos have been selected from our classified listings:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MyzBX_0dR60xZU00

3170 S 101St East Avenue, Tulsa, 74146

2 Beds 2 Baths | $74,900 | Condominium | 1,252 Square Feet | Built in 1975

Why rent when you can own! Affordable living in a gated complex. Pool on the premises. This would also make a perfect investment property! Rental opportunity is at your fingertips with a current renter! You can either extend their lease or they will move out by closing. Selling AS-IS. A must see!

For open house information, contact Jennifer M Robertson, Chinowth & Cohen at 918-392-9900

Copyright © 2021 MLS Technology, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NORESOK-2131679)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QHCPt_0dR60xZU00

6371 S 80Th East Avenue, Tulsa, 74133

2 Beds 3 Baths | $106,000 | Condominium | 1,194 Square Feet | Built in 1982

Gorgeous move-in ready condo with spacious 2 bed/2 bath upstairs and 1/2 bath downstairs. Updated kitchen w/granite countertops and counter seating open to living space and breakfast nook. New flooring throughout, updated light fixtures, smart eco-friendly thermostat, HVAC 1 year old, roof 2 years old. Gated community with access to 2 pools and clubhouse. Conveniently located at 61st/Memorial!

For open house information, contact Jessica McLain, Keller Williams Preferred at 918-496-2252

Copyright © 2021 MLS Technology, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NORESOK-2131279)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vH7wU_0dR60xZU00

1735 S Peoria Avenue, Tulsa, 74120

1 Bed 1 Bath | $55,000 | Condominium | 568 Square Feet | Built in 1965

Great For Investors or Person(s) wanting a one bedroom condo. Cherry Street, Brookside, Woodward Park, Utica Square All located in Vicinity. Being sold "as-is." Needs some TLC but awesome opportunity!

For open house information, contact Kristi L. Russell, Chinowth & Cohen at 918-392-9990

Copyright © 2021 MLS Technology, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NORESOK-2139516)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2A8x1W_0dR60xZU00

6221 S Yorktown Place, Tulsa, 74136

2 Beds 2 Baths | $97,500 | Condominium | 1,300 Square Feet | Built in 1982

Many upgrades in this beautiful brick condo in Cambridge Square that includes covered parking. 2 bed, 2 bath with private back covered patio with extra storage. Open living & fireplace with new gas logs. Updated kitchen w/ granite countertops, pantry and Lazy Susan. Stainless steel appliances. Newer refrigerator and washer&dryer stay. HVAC 5 years. New patio sliding door. Updated light fixtures & Ceiling fans were added in all rooms. Updated flooring throughout. HOA covers pool, ext maint, water & trash.

For open house information, contact Rachel Hale, Chinowth & Cohen at 918-392-0900

Copyright © 2021 MLS Technology, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NORESOK-2134064)

See more property details

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Reuters

Biden to deliver free tests to battle surging Omicron

WASHINGTON, Dec 21 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden announced on Tuesday more federal vaccination and testing sites to tackle a surge in COVID-19 driven by the Omicron variant, and said 500 million free at-home rapid tests will be available to Americans starting in January. Biden offered both a warning...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tulsa, OK
Real Estate
Oklahoma State
Oklahoma Real Estate
City
Tulsa, OK
Local
Oklahoma Business
Tulsa, OK
Business
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Keller Williams
NBC News

FDA approves first injectable HIV prevention drug

The Food and Drug Administration has approved the first long-acting injectable medication for use as pre-exposure prevention, or PrEP, against HIV, the agency announced Monday. Apretude, the new drug, is an injectable given every two months as an alternative to HIV prevention pills, like Truvada and Descovy, which have been...
HEALTH
Tulsa Post

Tulsa Post

Tulsa, OK
438
Followers
527
Post
16K+
Views
ABOUT

With Tulsa Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy