These condos are for sale in Tulsa

(TULSA, OK) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, these Tulsa condominiums offer a unique value proposition. Especially in a hot housing market, they offer a more affordable entry to the housing market, blended with the chance to live in a managed building while still building equity.

With landscaping and building maintenance taken care of, a condo gives you some of the freedom normally associated with an apartment, while retaining many of the investment qualities of a home.

These Tulsa condos have been selected from our classified listings:

3170 S 101St East Avenue, Tulsa, 74146 2 Beds 2 Baths | $74,900 | Condominium | 1,252 Square Feet | Built in 1975

Why rent when you can own! Affordable living in a gated complex. Pool on the premises. This would also make a perfect investment property! Rental opportunity is at your fingertips with a current renter! You can either extend their lease or they will move out by closing. Selling AS-IS. A must see!

For open house information, contact Jennifer M Robertson, Chinowth & Cohen at 918-392-9900

6371 S 80Th East Avenue, Tulsa, 74133 2 Beds 3 Baths | $106,000 | Condominium | 1,194 Square Feet | Built in 1982

Gorgeous move-in ready condo with spacious 2 bed/2 bath upstairs and 1/2 bath downstairs. Updated kitchen w/granite countertops and counter seating open to living space and breakfast nook. New flooring throughout, updated light fixtures, smart eco-friendly thermostat, HVAC 1 year old, roof 2 years old. Gated community with access to 2 pools and clubhouse. Conveniently located at 61st/Memorial!

For open house information, contact Jessica McLain, Keller Williams Preferred at 918-496-2252

1735 S Peoria Avenue, Tulsa, 74120 1 Bed 1 Bath | $55,000 | Condominium | 568 Square Feet | Built in 1965

Great For Investors or Person(s) wanting a one bedroom condo. Cherry Street, Brookside, Woodward Park, Utica Square All located in Vicinity. Being sold "as-is." Needs some TLC but awesome opportunity!

For open house information, contact Kristi L. Russell, Chinowth & Cohen at 918-392-9990

6221 S Yorktown Place, Tulsa, 74136 2 Beds 2 Baths | $97,500 | Condominium | 1,300 Square Feet | Built in 1982

Many upgrades in this beautiful brick condo in Cambridge Square that includes covered parking. 2 bed, 2 bath with private back covered patio with extra storage. Open living & fireplace with new gas logs. Updated kitchen w/ granite countertops, pantry and Lazy Susan. Stainless steel appliances. Newer refrigerator and washer&dryer stay. HVAC 5 years. New patio sliding door. Updated light fixtures & Ceiling fans were added in all rooms. Updated flooring throughout. HOA covers pool, ext maint, water & trash.

For open house information, contact Rachel Hale, Chinowth & Cohen at 918-392-0900