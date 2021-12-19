Check out these houses for sale in Nashville

(NASHVILLE, TN) If you’re on the house-hunt in the Nashville area, you won’t want to miss these listings.

From sweeping views to cozy neighborhoods, there’s something for everyone in this blend of properties from around the area.

And unlike renting, owning a home of course unlocks the investment power of the property market, hopefully growing in value every day, and also encouraging saving via payments toward your principal.

If you’re Nashville-curious, take a look at these listings today:

1979 1979 Lavergne Ct, Nashville, 37210 4 Beds 4 Baths | $599,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,700 Square Feet | Built in None

Fully renovated house close to 440 and downtown; everything is new, including new roof, stucco walls, concrete driveway, plumbing, electricity, drywall, floor, doors, windows, deck, paint and etc. Separate entrances for main level and downstairs with separate laundry units and separate kitchen options, perfect for short term rental or in-law/teen apartment; high end finish with numerous ceiling lights, quartz counter top, SS appliances, beautiful tiled bathrooms and etc. No HOA. Dead end.

6336 Percy Dr, Nashville, 37205 3 Beds 2 Baths | $465,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,775 Square Feet | Built in 1966

Investor's dream! Wonderful opportunity in Warner Park. Brick ranch with 3 bdrms,partially finished walk out basement (1375 sqft), fenced backyard and two car garage. All hardwoods , except for kitchen and den. Plumbing, HVAC,and roof have all been replaced within the last ten years. Selling AS IS.

4800 Danby Drive, Nashville, 37211 3 Beds 2 Baths | $495,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,723 Square Feet | Built in 1960

You will love the updated charm of this classic rancher, just minutes from downtown Nashville in the desirable neighborhood of Crieve Hall. Tasteful improvements throughout include a recently renovated kitchen with stainless KitchenAid appliances, a recently renovated basement with heated ceramic tile floors along with a wood-burning fireplace, and original hardwood floors span the main floor. You will love to relax and enjoy the outdoor living space with a recently installed fence (2020)!

1901 Sweetbriar, Nashville, 37212 5 Beds 4 Baths | $2,800,000 | Single Family Residence | 4,602 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Incredible luxury renovation / new construction of Historic Home on a super-wide 95' lot in the heart of Belmont / Hillsboro Village! Don't miss this one. Exceptional finishes & attention to detail, DADU / studio / apartment space and hard-to-find, huge 95x175 lot! Plenty of room for a pool!

