Virginia Beach, VA

Take a look at these homes for sale in Virginia Beach

Virginia Beach News Beat
 2 days ago

(Virginia Beach, VA) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Virginia Beach. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RqARx_0dR60t2a00

2656 Springhaven Drive, Virginia Beach, 23456

5 Beds 4 Baths | $599,900 | Single Family Residence | 3,200 Square Feet | Built in 1998

New paint throughout. New carpet. New LVP bathroom floors. New stainless steel appliances. New bathroom sinks and faucets. New kitchen sink and faucet. Replaced kitchen & bathroom cabinets and new hardware. New kitchen countertops. New light fixtures in kitchen, bathrooms, bedrooms, family room, office and foyer. More pictures coming soon.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DDj6E_0dR60t2a00

6616 Pryer Lane, Norfolk, 23502

4 Beds 3 Baths | $300,000 | Townhouse | 1,800 Square Feet | Built in 2018

Investors Package! 20 Townhomes $35,574 per month income. Must be sold as 1 package $6,000,000:6600, 6601,6602,6603,6604, 6605,6606, 6607,6608,6609,6610,6612,6614,6616,6618,6620,6622,6624,6626,6628 Pryer Lane. Fully Occupied average units rent for $1800 Sold as is.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45qQrf_0dR60t2a00

3900 Pleasant Avenue, Norfolk, 23518

0 Bed 0 Bath | $385,000 | Triplex | 2,120 Square Feet | Built in 1984

Honey stop the car this one is it! Very unique zoned Tri plex but is a single family detached cottage 2 bedrooms 1 bath that has been remodeled, and proper duplex behind cottage. Live 2 blocks from the beach and enjoy the beach lifestyle while having rental income from the units. Great tenants. All units separately metered. Call today before it is gone!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qKn3V_0dR60t2a00

666 Seawatch Cove, Virginia Beach, 23451

2 Beds 3 Baths | $250,000 | Single Family Attached | 1,090 Square Feet | Built in 1987

Live the dream of “Life at the Oceanfront” and enjoy the serene marsh views on your deck in this stunning 1,090 square foot fully renovated condo. Close to the beach, boardwalk, restaurants, Vibe District and park. Captain’s Walk Condos features a large pool and one assigned parking spot, with guest parking spots. Two Primary Bedrooms upstairs with spacious closets and bathrooms with skylights. Wood burning fireplace in the living room. Remodeled kitchen and bath by Paneling Company’s soft close cabinets and TrindCo’s quartz countertops. Large pantry on the main floor was installed for maximum storage space. Top of the line appliances purchased from Costco. New carpet upstairs and luxury vinyl plank flooring in the bath and the first floor. 3-Month STR Allowed.

