Take a look at these Rochester condominiums on the market now

(ROCHESTER, NY) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, these Rochester condominiums offer a unique value proposition. Especially in a hot housing market, they offer a more affordable entry to the housing market, blended with the chance to live in a managed building while still building equity.

With landscaping and building maintenance taken care of, a condo gives you some of the freedom normally associated with an apartment, while retaining many of the investment qualities of a home.

Check out these units selected from our classifieds:

152 Seasons, Webster, 14580 2 Beds 2 Baths | $269,900 | Condominium | 1,578 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Brand new, one-level, end-unit town home at Scenic Village--2-bedroom, 2-bath town home features a no-step entry at the front door and from the attached 2-car garage, vaulted two-story foyer, 9-ft ceilings, spacious dining room & great room with access to rear covered porch, primary bedroom with ensuite bathroom & roomy walk-in closet, first floor laundry, high-efficiency gas furnace, central AC, full basement with egress window. Homeowner's association takes care of exterior maintenance, lawn & landscape maintenance, trash & snow removal. Conveniently located in the Village of Webster with walking trails to North Ponds Park; minutes to expressways, retail shops & grocery stores, restaurants, places of worship, and area amenities.

For open house information, contact Rose Gabriele-Angell, RE/MAX Plus at 585-279-8200

11 Foxborough Lane, Rochester, 14618 2 Beds 2 Baths | $215,000 | Condominium | 1,671 Square Feet | Built in 1986

Welcome home to 11 Foxborough Lane in Henrietta, conveniently close to Brighton and Pittsford. Enjoy 1671 square feet of bright, open space with vaulted ceilings, skylights, all brand new carpet and freshly painted walls and ceilings. Updated bathroom and kitchen with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, new engineered hardwood flooring in kitchen. Relax by the woodburning fireplace in winter, or on the deck on summer days, leaving yardwork and snow removal to the homeowners association. Attached 2-car garage, and full basement. Delayed negotiations, offers to be reviewed Monday, December 6, 5:00 pm.

For open house information, contact Jennifer H Russell, Keller Williams Realty Greater Rochester at 585-362-8900

103 Westage At The Harbor, Rochester, 14617 1 Bed 1 Bath | $79,000 | Condominium | 792 Square Feet | Built in 1965

Buy this Lake Ontario Condo Now! Lake front living at its best! Westage at the Harbor. Rochester's best kept secret! AND YOU GET ALL THIS!!!! This open floor plan one bedroom terrace level (this level you can walk right out to the court yard)Updated kitchen with Stainless appliances that all stay, shaker style cabinets, and high definition counter tops, Glass and porcelain back splash. Updated jetted tub!! All utilities included in the HOA except electric!! Steps away from the gorgeous pool, courtyard, and the beach for you to enjoy with your family and friends. Security Doors and Intercoms and camera on property. Laundry on site and storage room on the same level as your unit!!. Plenty of parking! This unit is on the shoreline of Lake Ontario, a quick walk to the Genesee River.. Feel like you are on vacation 365 days a year 24/7!! Many local Restaurants, and Parks are a short distance away! Live and play in this amazing location.. located close to beaches, public golf courses, cross country skiing, local Yacht clubs and Marinas, Seaway walking trails and a short distance to expressways.. it doesn't get any better then this for this price on Lake Ontario Make an Appointment today!

For open house information, contact Deborah R. Renna-Hynes, eXp Realty, LLC at 888-276-0630

156 Seasons, Webster, 14580 2 Beds 2 Baths | $279,900 | Condominium | 1,455 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Brand new, one-level town homes currently under construction at Scenic Village in the village of Webster. These 2-bedroom, 2-bath town homes feature no-step entries from the front door and the attached 2-car garage. Other features include a vaulted two-story foyer, 9 ft. ceilings, spacious dining room and living room with access to a covered rear porch, electric fireplace in living room, primary bedroom with ensuite full bathroom & roomy walk-in closet, 1st floor laundry, high-efficiency gas furnace, central AC, and full basement. Homeowner's association takes care of exterior maintenance, lawn & landscaping, trash & snow removal. Conveniently located in the Village of Webster with walking trails to North Ponds Park; minutes to area retail shops, grocery stores, restaurants, and other area amenities.

For open house information, contact Rose Gabriele-Angell, RE/MAX Plus at 585-279-8200