Home ownership in Salt Lake City is within reach with townhouses like these

Salt Lake City News Watch
 2 days ago

(SALT LAKE CITY, UT) If you’re on the market for a home in Salt Lake City, these townhouses offer a unique value proposition. Especially in a hot housing market, they can be an affordable entry to the housing market, giving you the space to grow while keeping you close to the vibrancy of the city.

Another sometimes-overlooked quality of a townhome is on-site amenities. In addition to being close to what the city has to offer, like restaurants, art galleries and movie theaters, often within walking distance, many modern townhome-style developments have common areas onsite that can include things like pools or tennis courts.

If you’re on the house-hunt, take a look at this selection of listings from our classifieds:

3900 S Bacchus Highway, Magna, 84044

3 Beds 2 Baths | $359,085 | Townhouse | 1,311 Square Feet | Built in None

PRICING STARTING FROM THE MID $300s Get ready to find your new home in a community packed with perks and amenitieswelcome to Little Valley Gateway. This master-planned community features two pools, a clubhouse, pickleball courts, and integrated walking trails for easy access to large play areas, tot lots and terra parks. Enjoy outdoor recreation with amazing views at the nearby Oquirrh Mountains or take a short commute to Salt Lake City for shopping, dining entertainment and more. Whether youre looking for a spacious 3-4 bedroom fully finished townhome or a single family home with room to grow, we have a plan for you. Come learn more about all we have to offer at Little Valley Gateway!

660 N West Capitol St, Salt Lake City, 84103

3 Beds 3 Baths | $820,673 | Townhouse | 1,857 Square Feet | Built in None

Offering more than just an ideal location, this home offers bright, open, well thought out rooms.. A spacious entry greets you offering both storage and an ample place to receive guests. On the main floor, a generous living room and kitchen await you whether for casual enjoyment or lavish entertaining. Expand the open main floor with additional space on the balcony. Up another level, enjoy the master suite offering a generous walk-in closet and private bath. Two additional bedrooms, a hall bath, laundry closet, and a second balcony complete this home.

