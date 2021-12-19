Take a look at these homes on the market in Raleigh

(Raleigh, NC) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Raleigh than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

These listings are from our classifieds:

1611 Briarmont Court, Raleigh, 27610 3 Beds 3 Baths | $210,000 | Townhouse | 1,176 Square Feet | Built in 2000

Charming 2-story townhome in Walnut Creek, a swim community. 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths up and a powder room on the main. Living Room features a gas fireplace and TV nook. Parking lot parking. Patio. Convenient to all things in the Triangle, including Downtown.

11301 Clubhaven Place, Raleigh, 27617 2 Beds 2 Baths | $239,000 | Condominium | 1,260 Square Feet | Built in 2005

Multiple offers. One story villa with an attached garage in Brier Creek! Spacious master suite with glamour bath featuring a tub & separate shower & a big walk in closet. Second bedroom has direct access to a bath so it lives like a suite. Open floor plan with the kitchen open to the dining area & living room. Delightful sun room can be a home office or additional bedroom. Abundant amenities: grand pool, tennis courts, club house, weight room, playgrounds & car wash building. Near Brier Creek shopping.

Tbd-40 Market House Way, Cary, 27518 3 Beds 2 Baths | $545,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,812 Square Feet | Built in 2022

Our Umstead plan is a ranch style home that offers classic main floor living in an ACTIVE ADULT comm. ( age 55+) With a owner's suite that overlooks the private courtyard & patio, double vanities & a large shower w/ glass enclosure. Two Large secondary bedrooms are on the opposite side of the the home for privacy. The open floor plan offers the perfect space for entertaining! Base price & homesite premium added only. Pre-sale; TO BE BUILT Add your own options & Designs! Completion Fall '22/Spring '23

309 Grovemont Road, Raleigh, 27603 3 Beds 2 Baths | $300,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,322 Square Feet | Built in 1957

GORGEOUS One level living minutes to Downtown Raleigh. Features a bright open floor plan and upgrades galore with a custom designer kitchen including new shaker cabinets, granite countertops, glass tile back splash and Stainless Steel appliances. NEW plush carpet & designer paint. Owners suite with dual vanity and HUGE WIC. Flat back yard with screened in porch. New HVAC and water heater 2021. No HOA dues/City Taxes. Move in and enjoy!

