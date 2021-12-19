Single-family homes for sale in Bakersfield

(BAKERSFIELD, CA) If you’re on the house-hunt in the Bakersfield area, you won’t want to miss these listings.

1204 Dorian Drive, Bakersfield, 93304 3 Beds 2 Baths | $259,000 | Single Family Residence | 892 Square Feet | Built in 1950

Move in ready 3 bedroom, 2 bath all remodeled home.Home has a newer roof, newer air conditioning unit, new bathroom, new kitchen, new floor coverings, fresh paint, private back yard, 1 car garage, new dual pane windows have been ordered and will be installed soon.

6418 Sultry Rose Court, Bakersfield, 93308 4 Beds 2 Baths | $385,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,960 Square Feet | Built in 2012

***This is THE ONE!*** Double entry doors lead you inside to an immaculate 4 bedroom split wing home with lovely two tone paint and tile floor entry. You'll love this thoughtful floor plan offering a spacious Great Room layout. The stylish kitchen features granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, large eating bar, and can lighting. Master bedroom offers walk in closet, Master bathroom offers dual sinks, extra cabinetry, granite countertops, a large soaking tub and separate shower. Hard surface flooring in all heavy traffic areas, ceiling fans in bedrooms, laundry room offers overhead cabinetry, and more. Backyard is a blank canvas ready for your design! You don't want to miss this gorgeous one owner home!

13915 Table Rock Avenue, Bakersfield, 93314 4 Beds 3 Baths | $615,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,657 Square Feet | Built in 1999

Beautiful home located in the well-established Westdale neighborhood. This Dandy built home features 4-bed, 3-bath plus a formal dining & family room. Split wing concept home offers a large open plan with new Pergo Waterproof flooring and new carpet, 12' high foyer entry and 10' high ceilings in living areas, fireplace, plantation shutters & lots of large windows which provide plenty of natural light. Bright kitchen with new SS Frigidaire appliances package, breakfast bar and breakfast nook. The spacious master bedroom offers views of the backyard. The en-suite has a large walk-in closet, dual vanities, walk-in shower plus Jacuzzi soaking tub. On the other wing are the other 3 bedrooms with coffered ceilings and two full baths. The laundry room has upper and lower cabinets including deep sinks right as you enter from the garage. Huge .46 acre lot complete with a rock pool and waterfall as well as an inground Jacuzzi with waterfall overflow.

13228 Lynett Ct, Bakersfield, 93314 3 Beds 2 Baths | $319,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,380 Square Feet | Built in 1987

Cute single story home, with 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Two car garage & large lot almost 10,000 square feet. Excellent location. End of cul de sac. Located near shopping and parks. Great family home. Clean cosmetic fixer. Large grassy backyard, perfect for kids to play & room to build a pool. Make this home your own. Excellent opportunity in best location 93314. All appliances included; washer, dryer, and side by side fridge. Come see this home today and take advantage of this great opportunity!

